Walgreens Announces Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available Nationwide for Eligible Individuals

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens announced today that eligible individuals can now receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a convenient vaccination destination and critical point of community care,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “In addition to providing booster shots, our pharmacy teams remain readily available to advise patients, address questions and co-administer flu and COVID-19 primary vaccines to help protect our communities.”

Preparing for COVID-19 Boosters and Flu Vaccinations

Scheduling and Preparing for an Appointment

Beginning tomorrow, appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot and additional immunizations can be scheduled through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.



New patients to Walgreens seeking a booster shot will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment. Patients can either bring their COVID-19 vaccine dose card to the appointment so the booster shot can be recorded, or information about their primary vaccine series to receive a new vaccine card noting the booster dose. Currently, patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccines records via the Walgreens website or mobile app.

Booster Eligibility

The following populations are eligible to receive a booster dose at this time: Individuals ages 65 and older. Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older. Individuals ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance. Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers.

Eligible individuals can receive their booster shot at least six months after they completed their Pfizer COVID-19 primary vaccine series.



In addition, moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals who are already eligible to receive an additional dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can also receive a booster dose at least six months following their additional dose.

Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Co-administration

Based on CDC guidelines, patients are able to receive their COVID-19 and flu or other vaccinations on the same day. Patients are encouraged to get their initial COVID-19 vaccination series or booster along with their flu shot during the same visit, saving time and providing protection against both viruses.



While COVID-19 boosters are not widely available to the general population, the CDC recommends nearly everyone receive a flu shot to reduce illness and prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Patients may also choose to get their flu shot while getting up to date on other routine immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, tetanus, typhoid, polio and others. To schedule your flu shot appointment, go to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

Long-Term Care Facilities

The company will continue to provide vaccinations to long-term care facilities that choose to work with Walgreens as their vaccine provider. Vaccinations will be offered both in-store and through off-site clinics.

Rewards

To thank patients for choosing Walgreens as their vaccination destination™, Walgreens is offering a $5 Walgreens Cash reward, when you spend $20, after each vaccine received in store to individuals who have a registered myWalgreens account.*

For more information, visit Walgreens.com/covidvaccine.

*Coupon offer not valid in AR, NY, or NY. Limit 1 storewide coupon redeemed per transaction. Must be a myWalgreens™ member. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back. Walgreens Cash rewards earned on this transaction good on future purchases and not eligible for redemption in the same transaction. Valid in store only with coupon. Purchase requirement must be met in a single transaction, before taxes and after discounts, store credit and redemption dollars have been applied. Void if copied or transferred. Rewards cannot be earned on photo orders not picked up in store, alcohol, dairy, tobacco, gift cards, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax and items or services sold by third-party partners. Other exclusions apply. Complete details at myWalgreens.com.

About Walgreens

