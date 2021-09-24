174 Power Global, Gerdau Long Steel North America and TotalEnergies Break Ground on Gerdau Solar Project in North Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--174 Power Global, a leading solar energy company, Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau), a leading steel producer, and TotalEnergies, a broad energy company, today announced the beginning of construction of the Midlothian, Texas Gerdau Solar project, one of the largest behind-the-meter (BTM) solar facilities in the U.S.

The 700-acre site, directly adjacent to the Gerdau Midlothian Steel Mill, is comprised of more than 231,000 solar panels and Gerdau’s industry-leading solar beam pilings. The Gerdau Solar project will provide reliable, green power to the Midlothian steel mill, and offset the emissions of more than 13,000 average Texas households. The project will create more than 200 construction jobs and provide numerous benefits to the local community, including generating an estimated $19 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by the summer of 2023.

Gerdau and 174 Power Global previously signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) agreement for the power generated at the facility, and TotalEnergies is actively participating in the development of the project through a 50/50 joint venture agreement with 174 Power Global.

“ Breaking ground at the Gerdau Solar project is an important milestone that expands our solar footprint and brings us one step closer to generating more clean power for Texas,” said 174 Power Global President Henry Yun, PhD. “ We are pleased to partner with Gerdau and TotalEnergies as we start construction on one of the largest BTM solar facilities in the nation that will provide environmental and economic benefits to Midlothian.”

“ Sustainability is core to Gerdau and our Midlothian facility, and we look forward to using the green energy generated by the Gerdau Solar project to reduce our environmental footprint and bring long-lasting economic benefits to Midlothian,” said Gerdau Long Steel North America President Chia Yuan Wang.

“ TotalEnergies is proud to partner with 174 Power Global and Gerdau on one of the largest behind-the-meter solar plant in the U.S. This groundbreaking ceremony is a concrete proof of our common will to bring the energy transition to reality,” said Marc-Antoine Pignon, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renewables USA. “ This project represents our Company’s commitment to continued expansion in the U.S. utility-scale solar market and supports our ambition to achieve multiple gigawatts of gross renewables production capacity in the U.S. by 2025.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, followed by a reception at Blaine Stone Lodge. Representatives from Midlothian City Council, including Mayor Richard Reno and Councilmember Justin Coffman, and Senator Bryan Hughes Office were in attendance, among others.

