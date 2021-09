ユニバーサル・エレクトロニクスがクイックセット技術搭載の音声対応リモコンをアストロの最新世代セットトップボックス向けに提供

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) has begun providing voice-enabled remote controls to Astro, Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company, for its latest generation Ultra set-top box. The voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capability. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the Ultra set-top box and connected television through UEI’s QuickSet® platform which helps facilitate self-installation. This durable and powerful remote complements Ultra’s vibrant, modern set-top box design with shortcut keys providing quick access to apps, movies and sports. (Photo: Business Wire)