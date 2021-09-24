tZERO Announces American Films Common Stock Will Begin Trading on the tZERO ATS Following Its Reverse Stock Split & Digitization of Shares

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that trading of the American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) common stock is projected to commence on tZERO’s regulated alternative trading system in Q4 2021, following American Films’ planned reverse stock split and the digitization of its shares. American Films is an intellectual property anti-piracy innovator and developer of films and other creative projects. It plans to digitize shares of the company using tZERO’s smart contract technology.

tZERO’s wholly owned, FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO ATS, operates an organized and automated marketplace for trading private digital securities. American Films is the first over-the-counter traded company to move to trade on the tZERO ATS.

tZERO Interim CEO and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky stated, “ The delay in trading is a carefully considered decision as American Films embarks on its broad-based asset digitization strategy. We look forward to digitizing American Films common stock once it completes its corporate actions, and trading it, which we anticipate will commence on the tZERO ATS in Q4 2021.”

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize through proprietary technology, enforcement of rights, and asset digitization. Its processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement, allowing American Films to pursue intellectual property protection on behalf of copyright owners.

American Films CEO and President John Carty shared, “ We are excited to share more details about our planned stock split, as well as our digitization roadmap. We believe the company is better positioned for growth and significant shareholder value creation by delaying the trading of American Films’ common stock on the tZERO ATS.”

Customers of tZERO’s retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets, will be able to trade American Films common stock on the tZERO ATS. Investors who do not yet have an account at tZERO Markets should visit https://www.tzero.com/investors/register for details on how to open a brokerage account so they are able to trade American Films common stock once it starts trading in Q4 2021.

About American Films

American Films Inc. is an owner, developer, and acquirer of intellectual property which the company seeks to monetize at higher rates through its proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. It seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide necessary funding to appropriate projects while offering reasonable return on investment and mitigation of business risks traditionally encountered in the film industry. American Films identifies media products and film industry professionals receptive to alternative funding and the fair treatment of equity investors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FACTERRA LLC, American Films plans to identify instances of copyright infringement and pursue intellectual property protection litigation.