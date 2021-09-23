Coca-Cola Beverage Company Expands Fleet of Hyundai Mighty Trucks Equipped with Allison’s Fully Automatic Transmission

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Coca-Cola Beverage Company purchased 70 Hyundai Mighty 3.5-ton trucks equipped with Allison Transmission’s 1000 Series fully automatic transmission with xFE™ in August 2020 for its operations in Korea.

"Last year, Coca-Cola Beverage Company purchased the Hyundai Mighty equipped with Allison Transmission’s 1000 xFE amid high demand from our employees for vehicles equipped with fully automatic transmissions," said Gwan-yong Kim, Manager of Refreshing and Logistics of Coca-Cola Beverage Company. “Our drivers’ evaluation of the new vehicles’ performance has been excellent in both downtown areas such as Gangnam, Seoul, and in island regions including Nampo-dong, Busan. The Hyundai Mighty equipped with Allison’s fully automatic transmission provides a smoother ride, increased driver comfort on long-distance trips and operates reliably on hillsides, compared to vehicles with manual transmissions that often roll back on inclines. Coca-Cola plans to purchase more units of the Hyundai Mighty.”

"Allison Transmission will continue to provide reliable service and support to ensure that the fully automatic transmission in Hyundai Mighty vehicles operated by the Coca-Cola Beverage Company continues to perform at its best," said Kyoungmee Lee, Regional Director of Allison Transmission Korea. "The Hyundai Mighty equipped with Allison’s fully automatic transmission provides a differentiated offering and has already captured 40% of the Korean light-duty truck market in its first year. We believe the vehicle will continue to grow its presence, as various industries such as retail, construction and electronics seek the Hyundai Mighty.”

The Allison 1000 xFE offers improved launch performance, increased productivity, smoother shifting, easier operation, and enhanced driver comfort, as compared to competitive manual and automated manual transmissions. It utilizes a patented torque converter for a launching device, which offers superior performance and eliminates clutch replacements.

Unlike manual transmissions, vehicles equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions do not require clutch replacements. In addition, the transmission’s FuelSense® 2.0 software improves fuel efficiency using a learning algorithm that continuously monitors and adjusts shifting for the ideal balance of performance and fuel economy, dependent upon vehicle load and operating conditions. When considering the lower maintenance costs, as well as improved productivity and efficiency, the total cost of ownership is lower than a competitive manual or automated manual transmission.

Hyundai Motor Company began collaborating with Allison Transmission to produce Hyundai Mighty trucks equipped with fully automatic transmissions in June 2020.

For supporting images, please visit https://allisontransmission.webdamdb.com/lightbox/downloadlightboxqueue.php?method=getfile&k=8BAfN3574TdEIQrp&source=0

About Alison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.