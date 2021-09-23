Audax Private Equity Portfolio Company, Emplifi, Acquires Go Instore

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced that its portfolio company, Emplifi, Inc. (“Emplifi”), a leading global provider of SaaS-based, omnichannel consumer experience software, has acquired SYM-SYS LTD (“Go Instore”).

Headquartered in London, UK, Go Instore is a pioneer in live commerce software. Go Instore leverages immersive HD live video to connect customers with a brand’s data driven product experts. Their leading-edge video technology provides brands with a new channel via which they can engage with and serve their customers, strengthening Emplifi’s omnichannel CX approach along all stages of the customer journey.

“ We are thrilled to partner with the Go Instore team and welcome their outstanding people, culture, platform, and customers into the Emplifi family,” said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “ This acquisition marks another important milestone on Emplifi’s path towards being the customer experience platform of choice. The addition of Go Instore’s live commerce capabilities will further enable Emplifi to provide differentiated experiences at every touchpoint along the customer journey. We’re excited to start helping brands connect and convert consumers more quickly and directly through the power of livestream video and social media.”

“ We are incredibly excited to join forces with Emplifi to deliver even more powerful shopping experiences across our client’s websites and social channels,” said André Hordagoda, Co-Founder, Go Instore. “ Emplifi’s vision, innovation, and speed-to-market align perfectly with Go Instore.” added Aman Khurana, Co-Founder, Go Instore.

With the addition of live streaming video technology, Emplifi continues its fast-paced go-to-market strategy. Coming off the recent rebranding and fusion of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers companies, Emplifi’s acquisition of Go Instore helps strengthen its position as a global CX leader and provides brands with an end-to-end platform for social marketing, social commerce and omnichannel service and care.

ABOUT EMPLIFI

Emplifi is a leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

ABOUT GO INSTORE

Go Instore is a leading provider of live commerce software. Go Instore serves over 100 global clients including Currys PC World, Marks & Spencer, Pandora, and Signet Jewelers. For more information, visit www.goinstore.com.

ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com.