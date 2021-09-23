PEWIN Announces 2021 Annual LP/GP Awards Recipients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), the pre-eminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, has announced the winners of its 2021 LP/GP awards. The awards were presented at PEWIN’s 13th Annual All Members Meeting with over 200 members attending.

The PEWIN annual awards program recognizes outstanding organizations who are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity in three categories: Female Founded Firm of the Year, Limited Partner of the Year and General Partner of the Year, and in two regions: North American and International. The firms are nominated by PEWIN membership and voted on by the PEWIN Steering Committee. In past years, these awards have recognized the following outstanding institutions: Avante Capital Partners, Beringea, Development Partners International (DPI), Kinzie Capital Partners, Luminate Capital Partners, Scale Venture Partners, TPG, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Hamilton Lane, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, Riverside Company, and Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Kirsty McGuire, Executive Director of PEWIN, said of the awards, “PEWIN is so pleased to recognize 1315 Capital, Asia Alternatives, CalPERS, the Cambridge University Endowment Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Ancala Partners, each of whom are leaders in empowering women in private equity. We are also grateful for the tremendous contributions of this year’s Member of the Year, Dana Johns, who is Co-CEO of PEWIN and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Maryland State Retirement and Pension System.”

Kelly Williams, Founding Chair of PEWIN, said, “This year’s award recipients build upon the legacy of our past winners in continuing to grow the amount of private equity activity driven by women. We are thrilled to celebrate the important role they play in transforming the private equity landscape.”