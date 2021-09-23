Federal Title & Escrow Company Donates to Women's Organization Working to End Homelessness in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent settlement service provider Federal Title & Escrow Company today announced it has donated $5,000 as a Gold-level sponsor of Celebrate Logan, a local foodie event benefitting the non-profit organization known as N Street Village, which supports women experiencing homelessness in the nation's capital.

N Street Village is “a community of hope, healing, and respect,” said Makenzie Delmotte, associate director of development and special events at N Street Village. “We offer housing at eight locations across D.C., wraparound case management services, mental and physical health care services, addiction recovery, meals, clothing, robust programming, job training, benefits counseling – all rooted in a holistic healing model.”

Now in its 10th year, the annual fundraiser Celebrate Logan presented by TTR Sotheby's International Realty has raised over $500,000 and contributed to keeping the doors open at N Street Village, an organization relied upon by nearly 2,000 women, according to Delmotte. TTR Sotheby's, who has an office at 14th and N streets in Northwest D.C., is a helpful neighbor of N Street Village, she said.

“We first got involved when one of our colleagues brought the worthy organization to our attention," said Brent Jackson, associate broker with The Rob & Brent Group and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, who approached Federal Title about the opportunity to sponsor Celebrate Logan and support N Street Village. "It really takes a village to make a difference, and N Street takes it to another level.”

"We're in the business of helping people move into their dream homes," said Todd Ewing, Federal Title's founder and CEO. "When we were approached with an opportunity to sponsor the Celebrate Logan event and support an organization dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness in our own community, we were thrilled to jump on board."

“As N Street Village is an organization rooted in proving housing and supportive services, the support of companies like Federal Title is incredible," she said. "Not only does the investment make an immediate and significant impact, but it reaffirms that partners in resource-rich communities believe that every woman deserves a safe and dignified place to call home."