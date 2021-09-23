Blue Road Investments Breaks Ground on New Class-A Industrial Park in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Road Investments has begun construction on a three building, 403,000 SF industrial park located at the corner of Pole Road and SE 89th Street in Oklahoma City, OK. “This will be one of the premier industrial parks in all of Oklahoma with state-of-the-art specifications and functionality that will appeal to tenants ranging from 25,000 to 180,000 SF,” said Jeff Hackmeyer, co-founder and managing partner of Blue Road Investments. The project, named SE Commerce Park, will be Blue Road’s first development in Oklahoma City and will include a 180,000 SF cross-dock facility and two rear-load warehouses totaling 145,000 SF and 77,000 SF. Each building will feature 32’ clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and 135’ truck courts with ample trailer parking.

The site’s location, near the intersection of I-35 and I-240, was a major driver for the Texas-based investment group. “We are very excited about delivering a Class A park in this location, within a 10-minute drive to downtown, Will Rogers Airport and Tinker AFB. The easy access to I-35, only a mile south of I-240, allows future tenants the ability to quickly serve customers throughout the region,” added Joe Zingaro, Blue Road’s co-founder and managing partner.

Blue Road has engaged Newmark Robinson Park to lease the project. “This is great news for the Oklahoma City industrial market. Much like the rest of the country, Oklahoma City is lacking quality industrial space. This project features top tier building specifications in a park setting and meets several different size and use requirements. We have already received significant interest leasing the property,” said Brett Price, Senior Managing Director of Newmark’s industrial team.

Blue Road expects to complete the project in the second quarter of 2022.

About Blue Road Investments

Blue Road Investments is an entrepreneurial private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. Blue Road focuses on warehouse distribution facilities in non-major, growth-oriented markets and will invest across the risk spectrum, ranging from acquisitions to speculative developments. With a long-term ownership mindset, Blue Road seeks to build a best-in-class portfolio of institutional quality assets in our target markets through private vehicles funded from institutional capital, high net worth individuals, family offices, insurance companies and investment institutions.