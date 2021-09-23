Keystone expands in Michigan, signing on Conner Insurance Group

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued its expansion in the Great Lakes Region by signing on new Michigan agency, Conner Insurance Group of Walled Lake.

“Conner Insurance Group exemplifies Keystone’s core values. It is critical as we grow our footprint that we bring aboard like-minded agencies who believe in and support the independent agency system,” noted Aaron Vorce, Michigan state vice president. “Conner Insurance Group aligns perfectly with Keystone from that perspective. This agency is well respected in the Michigan insurance industry and couldn’t be a better fit for our strong lineup of Keystone agencies in the state. We look forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship.”

“In our efforts to write a new chapter, our agency got together to figure out what the next move would be. One could easily sell and just ride off into the sunset, but our mission and goal was to perpetuate to family from the beginning,” said agency CEO Jerry Conner. “Our question was how to advance the agency’s growth and compete with some of the larger agencies. After meeting with Aaron Vorce, we were convinced that with the support current Michigan agencies and Keystone bring to the table, it’s a win-win for both sides. So begins our new chapter!”

About Conner Insurance Group– The agency was founded by Jerry Conner in 1994. His wife, Beth, joined the agency shortly after and became president. Their son, Dan Conner, joined the Agency in 2015. Jerry plans to perpetuate the agency to his children.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.