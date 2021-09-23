EspriGas Announces Expanded Partnership with Panda Restaurant Group

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EspriGas, a technology and data-driven gas management company, announces today its expanded partnership with Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., to include nearly 2,000 locations. As the exclusive supplier of beverage grade CO 2 for Panda restaurants, EspriGas facilitates the management and delivery of both cylinders and bulk CO 2 through its extensive and experienced network of local gas suppliers.

EspriGas began working with Panda in 2019 as a supplier for 300 of its locations. After experiencing a better model to supply CO 2 used to carbonate Coca-Cola products from the beverage fountains, Panda expanded the relationship to include additional restaurant sites.

“The level of service EspriGas provides is above and beyond what we expect from a partner,” said Kwan Kim, Purchasing Manager at Panda. “We require a high level of service from our providers that mirrors the intensity of our operations. EspriGas has been a great partner thus far, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Understanding the complex network of franchise locations, supply-demand and delivery logistics is key to EspriGas’s success in ensuring customers have a predictable and steady supply of CO 2. The company provides consistent pricing across Panda’s locations, ensures safety and quality, and increases visibility into the gas storage system, making management easier for employees.

“We are excited to further our partnership with Panda and provide CO 2 to all of its locations,” said Alan Weiner, Vice-President of Sales Foodservice and Beverage at EspriGas. “Panda was very specific in what they were looking for from a CO 2 supplier. We are ecstatic to deliver a solution that truly meets their needs. It is particularly important for us to understand and satisfy our customers so, in turn, they can serve a fountain drink to their customers without interruptions.”

Outside of Panda Express, the EspriGas customer base includes other Fortune 1000 companies across various industries. Through technology integration and quality standard requirements with supply partners, EspriGas provides superior gas service for local and national customer coverage.

EspriGas’s network of more than 4,000 suppliers nationwide plays a pivotal role in streamlining the often-tedious process of gas supply management for its customers. As Mike Walsh, CEO of EspriGas, noted, “We are proud to be working with the very best suppliers in the country to ensure that every customer location has exceptional service.”

About EspriGas

EspriGas is a technology and data-driven beverage, medical, and industrial gas supply management company. It brings a modern approach to the gas industry by utilizing a network business model to deliver products nationally. The company leverages its unique service and technology capabilities to handle the complex logistical needs of large, multi-site companies through a national network of gas supply partners. EspriGas has been servicing customers with numerous locations dispersed through the country for over 25 years. www.EspriGas.com