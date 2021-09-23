KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Aqua Finance Trust 2021-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Aqua Finance Trust 2021-A (“Aqua 2021-A”), a $759.5 million consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 23.10% for the Class A notes to 2.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class C Notes), a cash reserve account and excess spread.

This securitization represents the fourth public term securitization for Aqua Finance, Inc. (“Aqua” or the “Company”) and its affiliates. The transaction is collateralized by a pool of retail installment sale contracts and agreements used by consumers to purchase water treatment equipment, make home improvements, and acquire certain recreational products such as marine and recreational vehicles.

Aqua was founded in 1985 and incorporated in January 1988, and is a consumer finance company operating in all 50 states. In August 2018, a Blackstone managed fund acquired an 80% ownership stake in Aqua. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owns and services more than 340,000 Contracts with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 billion.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Aqua’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of Aqua, which was conducted in April 2019 at its Wausau, WI headquarters, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

