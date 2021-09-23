Custodia Technology Partners With Microsoft and Launches Compliance Cloud One on Microsoft Azure Marketplace to Guarantee Compliance Expertise and Exceed Regulatory Standards

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global experts in financial compliance, Custodia Technology, has announced that its global cloud recording software solution, Compliance Cloud One℠, has been made available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Launching on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a validation of the software’s evergreen proven processes and will unlock Compliance Cloud One’s turnkey solution for even more customers.

Financial institutions need to record, monitor, and have immediate access to their voice and data communications, or else face crippling fines and regulatory pressure. However, amid the rapid pace of digital transformation and developments in communication technology, financial firms can struggle to manage the cost, complexity, and delays associated with fulfilling their compliance obligations.

Custodia’s Compliance Cloud One (CC1) is a global cloud-based recording solution powered by Verint’s VFC for unified communications (UC) that includes Microsoft Teams, Cisco UCM Cloud and trading telephony, to assist customers in achieving a managed compliance environment. It is a highly available, turnkey compliance software solution which regulated institutions can use to record, monitor, and evidence their unified communications, for the purpose of exceeding regulatory requirements.

Through the integration with Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Custodia aims to bring its unique Compliance Cloud One to a wider customer base, to help even more institutions achieve financial compliance.

Compliance Cloud One will harmonise cloud recording with Custodia’s analytics, automation and monitoring tools solutions. For more information contact getcompliant@custodiatechnology.com

Compliance Cloud One℠ in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/custodiatechnologylimited1624290538312.cc1?tab=Overview

Verint VFC

https:/kb.verba.com/

About Custodia Technology

Custodia provides full end-to-end solutions for the compliance estate and in addition to independently supporting best-in-class vendor technologies, it provides its own financial sector software solutions, with a teamed approach to support and training, covering more than 100 countries. Learn more about Custodia https://custodiatechnology.com