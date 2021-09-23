Introducing Juicy by Juicy Couture: Launching Exclusively at JCPenney

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney today announced the launch of Juicy by Juicy Couture, a new brand expansion from Juicy Couture, the original athleisure brand created from the off-duty celebrity lifestyle. Bringing accessible, casual luxury to JCPenney, Juicy by Juicy Couture offers women’s and kid’s apparel, shoes, sleepwear, watches, and accessories rooted in the brand’s bold LA-inspired style. The new women’s collection—featuring a unique spin on the brand’s signature track suit—is now available in 500 JCPenney stores and online at jcp.com/juicybyjuicy.

“We are thrilled to unveil Juicy by Juicy Couture and offer our customer a new, glamorous lifestyle brand to shop,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney. “At the heart of JCPenney, we stand for quality, value, and style, and promise inclusive and affordable fashion for our customers. The launch of Juicy by Juicy Couture delivers on that promise and highlights the diverse style offered only at JCPenney.”

“For more than two decades, Juicy Couture has brought iconic LA style and attitude to consumers around the world,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Juicy Couture brand. “Juicy by Juicy Couture combines distinctive design elements and styling that pay homage to the brand’s unique ethos. This launch marks an exciting era in fashion for Juicy at JCPenney and we are extending the brand to a new fanbase.”

Juicy by Juicy Couture launches just in time for the fall season as fashionable and cozy loungewear continue to reign supreme. From joggers and leggings to cropped sweatshirts and hoodies, the collection features bold colors, prints, patterns, and track silhouettes for everyday comfort. The inclusive collection for women is available from XS-3X to showcase her bold spirit and coveted style. The women’s assortment launches in select stores and online on Sept. 23, with expansion in baby and kid’s apparel, women’s and kid’s sleepwear, footwear, home, and accessories throughout 2021 and gift sets just in time for the holidays.

Shop the collection in stores and online at jcp.com/juicybyjuicy. For more information and to download images, please visit the JCPenney Newsroom.

About Juicy by Juicy Couture

Juicy by Juicy Couture is a glamourous, fun and irreverent fashion brand inspired by the iconic and beloved LA lifestyle brand, Juicy Couture. Providing accessible, on-trend and inclusive apparel and accessories for Women, Girls, Toddler and Baby, Juicy by Juicy Couture personifies affordable luxury, offered only at JCPenney stores and online at jcp.com.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.