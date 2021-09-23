The Bay and Pinterest Launch First Bilingual Digital Lookbook to Bring Fall Inspiration Into the Homes of Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bay is inviting customers to ‘Pin It’ with Pinterest today as the retailer announces a strategic digital collaboration with the visual inspiration platform. The first-ever bilingual and immersive digital lookbook includes ‘Pinnable’ products curated with the season’s top trends in mind so that consumers can build shoppable and personalized boards while they ideate the perfect atmosphere for their home. When ready, the Pins will lead shoppers to thebay.com to complete their purchases to bring their ideas to life. The experience is now available here.

“On Pinterest, we know what trends are about to take off because people come to Pinterest in the early planning stages of the shopping journey. 97% of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded, which is why Pinterest is such an effective place to reach people when Pinners are actively looking for inspiration. Working with The Bay to reach customers at the initial stages of the design journey was an important aspect in building a valuable resource for shoppers,” said Martin Svensson, Retail Head of Industry, Pinterest.

“The Bay is helping Canadians shop for their home with simplicity and confidence. With this digital lookbook, customers have the ability to discover trends and envision their spaces with quality products, and take the leap from ideation to reality seamlessly,” said Allison Litzinger, Vice President of Brand, The Bay. “This collaboration with Pinterest is reflective of The Bay’s digital-first innovation and how we are elevating the online shopping experience, bringing colourful, attainable luxury into the homes of Canadians.”

Decor lovers can discover all that The Bay has to offer for every room in their homes, including furniture for dwellings big or small, décor accents, and kitchen essentials, including bar and dinnerware to bedding basics and mattresses, through the lookbook and on thebay.com.

For more information on the digital lookbook, Canadians can visit thebay.com, or click through to view the lookbook here.

ABOUT THE BAY AND HUDSON’S BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay and Hudson’s Bay help Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 86 full-line locations and The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace -- the 6th largest e-commerce business in Canada. The Bay and Hudson’s Bay have established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT PINTEREST

Pinterest is the visual discovery engine people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 450 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com