Advanced Drainage Systems is Official Sustainability Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets

HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and the second largest plastic recycling company in North America, announced today it has extended its partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets for an additional three seasons. ADS is now the Official Sustainability Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the presenting sponsor of the Blue Jacket’s participation in NHL Green Week, with teams across the league showcasing and promoting environmentally conscious and sustainable activities.

ADS, a leading manufacturer of plastic drainage pipe which is often made with recycled plastics, will also continue as a presenting sponsor of the hockey club’s “Between the Pipes” fundraising initiative. As part of the initiative, ADS will donate $5 for every regulation save and $10 for every shootout save by Blue Jackets goaltenders during all games. Donations benefit the Blue Jackets Foundation, dedicated to promoting and supporting youth health and wellness in central Ohio.

“As a global company headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, ADS is an integral partner in supporting our Green initiatives and the Blue Jackets Foundation in central Ohio, and we are pleased they are extending that support for an additional three years,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Ryan Shirk. “The ADS organizational values are an excellent fit with the Blue Jackets, and the company’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly for our collaboration during Green Week. We look forward to continuing to amplify their commitment to our community while continuing to strengthen the association between our two outfits.”

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets and for the opportunity to jointly support two powerful causes that are incredibly important across our community,” said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. “Recycling and sustainable practices are a key part of our business, so this partnership is an excellent opportunity to highlight that work while giving back to the central Ohio community where we live, work and play.”

About Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

