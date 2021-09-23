When I Work and Clair Partner to Offer Free Payday Wallets to More Than 200,000 Workplaces

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When I Work, a Minnesota-based leading scheduling and time-tracking platform, and Clair, a New York-based financial technology company today announced a partnership to offer free on-demand pay through Clair’s Payday Wallet to the more than 200,000 shift-based workplaces that use When I Work.

Through this partnership, When I Work and Clair build on their legacies as pioneers in workforce management and financial technology by offering When I Work shift workers the ability to get free access to their earnings every day after they clock out of work. The two companies accelerate a growing trend of workforce management companies providing employee benefits as part of their product offerings.

To date, When I Work has worked with more than 1 million businesses and served over 10 million employees in its mission to “make shift work awesome” and help develop happier and more productive teams for its customers. The company’s focus on bringing more employee-centric — not just employer-centric — tools to its arsenal of workforce management tools made the inclusion of on-demand pay an obvious next step.

“Partnering with Clair is another way we’re making shift work awesome at When I Work. Immediate access to wages is what shift-based workers want. It’s the way of the future, and offering these employee-first benefits helps our customers attract and retain the talent they need. It’s a win for everyone involved,” says Martin Hartshorne, CEO of When I Work.

Clair is an on-demand pay provider looking to revolutionize the earned wage access space and make workers’ financial lives better. Unlike its competitors who often charge fees or use a tip-based model, Clair offers free wage advances through its Payday Wallet.

"When I Work is the epitome of what we look for in an HR technology partner, based on the company’s commitment to creating a product that not only goes above and beyond what’s required of them in functionality, but also betters employees’ experiences. Our missions align closely and our innovative approaches are highly compatible, which I believe will make us successful in rolling this out to the over 200,000 shift-based workplaces who use When I Work,” says Nico Simko, Co-Founder and CEO of Clair.

Starting early 2022, When I Work users will have access to Clair’s Payday Wallet — one of the only free wage advance products in the market — as well as other offerings, including a Clair Debit Mastercard®, fee-free cash withdrawals at over 40,000 in-network ATMs, free domestic ACH transfers, mobile wallet with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and more.

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in shift-based workforce management software and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by nearly 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work puts scheduling and collaboration at the center of workplace operations and brings empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to organizations of all sizes. For more, visit wheniwork.com.

About Clair

Clair is a New York-based financial technology company that is breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle by offering the fastest free paydays to America's workers. Clair’s Payday Wallet embeds seamlessly into human capital management and workforce management platforms and upgrades the overall employee experience. For more information, visit getclair.com.