RECUR Announces Partnerships with Louisiana State University, Syracuse University and BrandR Group for new Collegiate NFT Marketplace, NFTU

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A week after RECUR announced plans to launch the official NFT collegiate destination - NFTU.com - RECUR announced today that Syracuse University and Louisiana State University have joined its NFTU program to bring in their college sports moments and marks. In conjunction, RECUR also announced a key partnership with BrandR Group, a leading agency in group licensing programs with college athletic programs and their students in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) category.

“LSU and Syracuse are of the first group of colleges entering into the NFT arena meaningfully. We believe that their partnerships will only increase fan involvement and reach, while ushering in other universities,” said Trevor George, Co-CEO of RECUR. “The relationship with BrandR group allows us to create new promotional opportunities for student athletes who can now marry NFTs using university IP with athletes’ NIL. We’re very excited for what’s ahead.”

The Brandr Group is a leader in the group licensing space and immediately elevates opportunities for current and former student athletes. Through Brandr Group's partnership with RECUR and signed colleges, both former and current athletes of colleges can now have the ability to profit off of their NIL in conjunction with college branding for NFTs launched through NFTU.com.

“As the NFT and NIL spaces have continued to evolve, we have been doing our due diligence to identify best in class partners and solutions to maximize these opportunities and experiences for Tiger Nation,” said Brian Hommel, Director of LSU Trademark Licensing. “We believe RECUR is well positioned to mint compelling NFT’s that LSU fans will enjoy collecting.”

“As we navigate the future of collegiate sports, it is important that we strategically leverage the opportunities that will positively impact our fans, students and alumni. Our partnership with RECUR creates a unique path forward into the space of NFTs providing a collectible fan experience, wherever you are,” said Rachel Duffy, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Licensing at Syracuse University.

The NFTU marketplace is expected to launch in 2022. For more information, please visit www.recurforever.com and follow @_NFTU on Twitter.

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform.

About The Brandr Group

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs with college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics including the University of North Carolina, University of Alabama, University of Texas, Michigan State University, University of Florida, Ohio State University and many more. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

About LSU

Since 1860, LSU has served the people of Louisiana, the region, the nation, and the world through extensive, multipurpose programs encompassing instruction, research, and public service. Louisiana State University is one of only 30 universities nationwide holding land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant status. www.LSU.edu.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors close the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what’s possible.