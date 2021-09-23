Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Deep Learning Experts deepCDR on Antibody Library Design

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a collaboration with deepCDR, a private company focused on applying deep learning algorithms to antibody discovery and optimization.

“We continue to leverage and integrate cutting-edge technologies that advance our antibody discovery and optimization capabilities, and deepCDR offers a unique approach enabled by deep learning to generate large panels of fully human antibody sequences. Utilizing these sequences, we’ve built multiple fully human naïve synthetic antibody libraries – specifically AI Hypermutated single-chain fragment variable (scFv) library and a new coronavirus specific scFv library – to add to our ever-growing Library of Libraries,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

“Twist has deep and broad expertise in designing and synthesizing very large antibody libraries as well as optimizing potential antibodies to improve their biochemical properties. We then apply our deep learning algorithms to decrease the downstream validation work necessary for preclinical development. It’s a productive and complementary collaboration for both organizations,” commented Sai Reddy, Ph.D., founder and scientific advisor to deepCDR.

About deepCDR Biologics (Basel, Switzerland)

deepCDR uses unique deep learning methods combined with its proprietary mammalian display platform to select from a massively wide range of antibodies and rapidly identify candidates with the highest possible affinity and developability profiles.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including the ability of the collaboration with deepCDR to reduce downstream preclinical development validation work related to antibodies, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the retention of employees of acquired companies and the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies and to achieve expected benefits, risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.