Kopin Corporation Receives Follow On Order of Silicon Backplane Wafers for 2K x 2K OLED Microdisplays

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for consumer, defense, enterprise, industrial and medical products, announced today it has received an approximately $850,000 follow-on order for its proprietary Lightning® 2K silicon backplane wafers.

“We are proud to receive an additional follow-on order for our proprietary Lightning® 2K silicon backplane wafers,” said Dennis Natale, VP/GM of Kopin OLED Displays. “We believe this repeat order confirms the continued market demand of our backplane wafers for OLED microdisplays and represents further validation of our fabless business model. Our fabless OLED model enables Kopin to provide its own finished OLED displays to customers and/or sell its highly advanced, proprietary backplane wafers on an OEM basis to other OLED microdisplay providers for seamless integration into their own products. This business model provides more flexibility to meet customer demand without implying major fixed capital investment to commercialize our products and technology.”

Kopin’s Lightning 2K backplane supports OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) microdisplays with 2048 x 2048 resolution in a 1-inch diagonal size, and can run at up to 120 Hz with low power consumption.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultrasmall Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

