Cubic|Nuvotronics Receives mmWave Downconverter Award for Potential USAF F-16 Upgrade

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvotronics, has been awarded a contract with Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) to deliver test-asset Millimeter wave Actuated RF to IF Amplifier (MARIA) Line Replaceable Units (LRU) for the USAF F-16 platform’s ALR-69A upgrade.

MARIA is a dual-input, single-output radio frequency (RF) downconverter switch LRU that will be installed and tested on the F-16 platform. It will provide the USAF with critical Electronic Warfare enhancements through unparalleled mmWave technology, advancing detection range, boost response time, and improves the dynamic range of the F-16 platform.

As part of the agreement, Cubic|Nuvotronics will be responsible for the design, development, production, testing, qualification, and delivery of MARIA LRU flights test assets to GTRI. Cubic|Nuvotronics is uniquely positioned for these responsibilities, with its in-house mmWave manufacturing that reduces production risk and variation and enables lower cost and better unit-to-unit repeatability.

“This award supports our continued evolution in innovation of solutions operating in mmWave spectrum. Our solutions like MARIA are especially adaptable to support applications for US Electronic Warfare platforms,” said Martin Amen, vice president and general manager, Cubic|Nuvotronics. “Additionally, this award expands our adoption of our PolyStrata process providing significant size, weight, and power (SWaP) advantages.”

“The MARIA downconverter award puts Nuvotronics in a unique and exclusive position to provide the U.S. government industry leading mmWave solutions,” said Michael Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Communications and Computing. “We are honored to be chosen as a potential key enhancer of the F-16 platform.”

Cubic|Nuvotronics provides state-of-the-art technology that produce solutions that weigh 75% less than current requirements. It delivers manufacturing accuracy and precision advantages (± 2 μm), enabling high-yield solutions for the most challenging RF applications.

