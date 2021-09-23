605 and PlaceIQ Announce Partnership Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution, and PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider, announced the expansion of their existing partnership to bring “always on” planning, measurement and attribution to the TV marketplace, by integrating PlaceIQ’s data within 605’s state of the art proprietary measurement and attribution product, 605 IMP4CT®.

This first of its kind partnership will enable 605’s customers to measure real-time performance of TV and cross-platform campaigns across a variety of categories, including auto, QSR and retail. With combined data going back to January 2020, clients will be able to create benchmarks against historical campaigns, explore key drivers of campaign performance in real-time and attribute cross platform media exposure to in-store visitation for more than 2,000 brands.

Using 605 IMP4CT® and the novel “always on” capability, which will only exist on 605 platforms, clients will be able to view data updated daily. Due to the breadth of data available, clients can learn and adjust against many campaign-based variables including creative, audience segment, network, daypart and media property.

“As we approach our fifth anniversary, 605 continues to focus on expanding our capabilities to better understand how viewers are watching TV across linear, time shifted and digital content,” said 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. “Our expanded partnership with PlaceIQ is a strong testament to our progress. We are excited to leverage their superior dataset in order to provide unparalleled, real-time measurement and attribution to clients and stakeholders.”

The expanded partnership builds upon the companies’ previous agreement, which was announced in September 2020. In the year since, 605 and PlaceIQ have worked closely together to offer measurement capabilities to clients, including enabling PlaceIQ to introduce 605 PLATF0RM® and 605 IMP4CT® to their clients.

“We are proud to embark on this next phase of our partnership with 605, expanding to meet the maturing needs of our TV clients,” said Duncan McCall, CEO of PlaceIQ. “Location data within 605 IMP4CT® will enable data-driven viewership and measurement solutions for today’s TV campaigns.”

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets. 605’s multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its multi-source viewership dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and LinkedIn at PlaceIQ.