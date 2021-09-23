Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator and Farmers Business Network Launch Technical Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), a technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), announced a partnership with Farmers Business Network, a technology enabled, direct-to-farm commerce, community and sustainability platform helping Family Farmers maximize their farm’s profit potential. With support from the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, agtech startups that are currently participating in the IN2 program or that will participate in the future now have the opportunity to access a network of on-farm sites to test products and solutions on real farms.

Sustainable agtech solutions, like the ones being developed by startups in the IN2 program, are aimed at improving agricultural outputs while reducing the industry’s environmental impact. Access to real-world data on the efficacy of a particular solution is critical to the commercial success of new innovations. Testing on real-world farms provides insight into performance under realistic conditions, and across a comprehensive range of environmental conditions, farming practices and other important parameters.

The IN2 startups that leverage the partnership will test out their technologies at scale, across up to hundreds of acres on farms within the broad FBN network. FBN will leverage its network and detailed agronomic and environmental datasets to curate ideal farms for trials that test each startup’s solution inthe right agronomic conditions. Robust datasets will be collected from each trial and rigorously analyzed to develop deep insights into product performance.

“ The IN2 program already offers participating agtech companies access to Danforth Center and NREL’s leading lab resources and research and development expertise. Through this new partnership with FBN, we can now also connect our cohort companies with a massive farmer network of more than 30,000 farms and 75 million acres. Through real-world testing at scale, startups will have access to invaluable information on the performance of their solutions,” said Claire Kinlaw, director of innovation commercialization at Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.

“ FBN is thrilled to partner with the Wells Fargo IN2 program and the Danforth Center to help accelerate the commercialization of new technologies that can simultaneously benefit farmers and the environment. The IN2 program has collected an impressive roster of some of the most promising agtech startups. FBN is eager to help generate high-quality data on how these technologies perform at scale on real-world farms, with the goal of speeding the delivery of new innovations to farmers,” said Matt Meisner, vice president of R&D and data science at FBN.

IN2 and FBN will select the first participants from the group of 16 agtech startups that are currently a part of the IN2 program. Reviews and selections will take place this Fall, with the first on-farm testing taking place during the 2022 crop season.

About the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2)

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) is a $50 million technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation. Co-administered by and housed at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, IN2’s mission is to speed the path to market for early-stage, clean-technology entrepreneurs. Launched in 2014 with an initial focus on supporting scalable solutions to reduce the energy impact of commercial buildings, IN2 has since expanded its focus to advance technologies that address the sustainable production of agriculture and housing affordability. For more information, visit www.in2ecosystem.com.

About the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

About Farmers Business Network

Farmers Business Network, Inc. is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world, while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 27,000 members to the network with a common goal of maximizing their farm’s profit potential. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops.

The FBN network has grown to cover more than 70 million acres of member farms in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has over 600 personnel and offices in San Carlos, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Sioux Falls, S.D., a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta, and an Australian Headquarters in Perth.

To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com