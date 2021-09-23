Generational Wealth Advisors Announces Strategic Relationship with Hargrove

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Wealth Advisors (GWA), the wealth management team within Generational Group (GG), a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce a new strategic relationship with the Hargrove Firm, Estate and Trust Attorneys (Hargrove).

Working in conjunction with Hargrove, GWA clients will receive detailed tax analysis and recommendations related to the potential sale of their businesses and its impact on their personal finances. Hargrove has an extensive network of attorneys across the United States and provides convenient access as well as state-specific expertise for GWA clients.

"As wealth management and preservation specialists, the most challenging part of working with entrepreneurs is trying to serve their family's interests after the sale, which limits our ability to optimize after-tax results. Significant tax, generational transfers and charitable synergies can be achieved when proper plans are drawn up prior to the sale,” said Bryce Gray, Esq., CPA, and Chief Operating Officer of GWA. “Hargrove will enable us to offer this analysis before a deal closes, providing significant benefits to GWA clients.”

Areas addressed through this tax analysis include state and federal income tax consequences for a sale, the use of tax reduction vehicles such as an asset protected trust and the role of a charitable trust prior to a sale. The Hargrove alliance will help Generational clients in their pre-deal closing decision making by providing the ability to analyze multiple offers and help determine the most tax efficient option.

“Too often entrepreneurs and business owners find themselves either doing a deal or turning down a deal after a tremendous amount of time and effort only to find out too late in the process what the tax consequences look like. Our goal in offering the tax analysis is for GWA clients to understand the tax consequences sooner rather than later and make sure the deal being put together is the most tax efficient,” said Jamie Hargrove, AEP, CPA, Founder of Hargrove.

“We are excited to be able to offer this value-added service for our clients, particularly given the Hargrove alignment with Generational's core values and culture,” stated Heath Flock, COO with GG and Senior Executive VP, Alternative Investments with GWA.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the https://www.generational.com/press-releases.

About Generational Wealth Advisors

Generational Wealth Advisors is an award-winning wealth management firm based in Texas that serves a nationwide client base. Their team of financial professionals delivers independent and objective financial advice. They work on the behalf of their clients and make decisions based on their needs, not on incentives to favor a particular strategy, asset class, fund manager or service provider. Their strategies focus on what has been proven, over time, to produce results. Learn more about them here: https://www.generationalwealthadv.com/.

Generational Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and does not provide legal or tax advice. Please see important disclosure information at: www.generationalwealthadv.com/disclosure-information

If you would like to learn more about their approach to supporting clients with effective wealth management services and strategies, discover Our Story.

About Hargrove Firm, Estate and Trust Attorneys

Hargrove Firm is a national estate planning and tax practice with offices across the country consisting of attorneys and CPAs. It helps individuals, and particularly business owners, plan their estate, financial, and business succession in the most tax efficient manner. The firm utilizes technology, systems, processes, and tax professionals to deliver innovative solutions to its clients.

You can learn more at https://hargrovefirm.com/.