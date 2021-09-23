SWS Equipment Secures Majority Growth Investment from Montlake Capital and Cascadia Private Capital

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWS Equipment (“SWS”), a leading Northwest environmental waste equipment distributor, is pleased to announce it has received a majority growth investment from Montlake Capital, a leading Northwest growth equity firm and Cascadia Private Capital, the private capital arm of Cascadia Capital. The investors will partner with SWS founder Paul Cochran and his team to drive growth and geographic expansion throughout the Northwest.

Founded in 1990 by President Paul Cochran, SWS provides waste, recycling, sewer, and sweeper equipment, service, parts and rentals to the greater Northwest region. Over three decades, SWS has grown its product and service offering and expanded its customer base across Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon. The strategic investment from Montlake and Cascadia provides growth capital that will enable SWS to service the growing needs of its portfolio of OEM partners, while expanding its state, municipal, retail, utility and contractor customer base.

“ SWS has grown tremendously from our humble beginnings. This partnership will allow us to better serve our customers and employees and meet the growing demand for equipment from our OEM partners,” said Mr. Cochran. “ We are excited to work closely with Montlake and Cascadia. They bring extensive experience and resources to our partnership and will provide valuable strategic guidance as we continue to grow and prosper in the region.”

In conjunction with the investment, Brian Bogen, of Cascadia Private Capital, and Andy Dale and Noel de Turenne, of Montlake Capital, will join the SWS Board of Directors.

Mr. Dale noted, “ It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to partner with Paul and his team - Northwest leaders in the environmental waste equipment business for more than three decades. We look forward to building on their strong foundation for many years to come.”

“ We are proud to partner with SWS and Montlake Capital,” added Mr. Bogen. “ SWS is positioned for significant growth and this investment ensures the company is capitalized to execute on the opportunities before them. We are excited to be a part of the success of this great Northwest business.”

About SWS Equipment

SWS Equipment is one of the largest environmental equipment dealers in the Pacific Northwest providing key customers with waste, recycling, sewer and street sweeping equipment. The Company, founded over 30 years ago, prides itself on providing a safe and stable work environment, and outstanding service to municipalities, private contractors, major retailers, property managers, public utilities, state and other government agencies. SWS serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana from three regional branches and headquarters in Spokane, WA. Visit www.swsequipment.com for more information.

About Montlake Capital

Montlake Capital is a leading Northwest growth equity firm with extensive investing and operating experience. Montlake currently leads a diversified, Northwest group of operating companies with more than $150 million in revenue and 1,000+ employee partners. Montlake is capitalized to invest with a long-term horizon from its own capital base alongside select family office investors. Visit www.montlakecapital.com for more information.

About Cascadia Private Capital

Cascadia Private Capital (“CPC”) is the private capital arm of Cascadia Capital, a leading middle market investment bank. CPC sponsors patient, direct investments in Pacific Northwest companies looking for alternatives to institutional capital by bringing in family office and other like-minded pools of capital together. CPC invests $5 to $50 million of equity in established cash-flowing businesses generating $1 to $25 million of EBITDA, and is ideal for situations in which owners are not seeking a full exit and are not ready for, or not a fit for, a traditional private equity partner. CPC commits to its portfolio companies long term and draws upon the full industry expertise, relationship network and market intelligence of Cascadia Capital to be true value-added partners for years to come. Visit www.cascadiacapital.com for more information.