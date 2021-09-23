Ovarian CanceRx: New Innovative Clinical Research Effort Seeks to Accelerate the Development of New Treatments for Deadliest Gynecological Cancer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) announces a new clinical trial initiative, Ovarian CanceRx™. This innovative trial, referred to as an adaptive platform trial, is designed to test multiple drugs simultaneously against the standard of care treatments to rapidly test and deliver new therapies to patients with advanced ovarian cancer or recurrent platinum-resistant disease.

The Ovarian CanceRx platform trial is designed to be more efficient and reduce the development time of testing new investigational drugs, while providing a more patient-centric approach that increases access to new potentially life-changing therapeutic options for women with ovarian cancer.

“ As a clinician and researcher driven to bring better treatment options to my patients, efforts like Ovarian CanceRx are essential to rapidly advance new treatments that can improve patient survival,” said Beth Karlan, Chair of the Ovarian CanceRx Steering Committee. “ Working in collaboration with key members of the research, clinical and patient advocacy communities, Ovarian CanceRx capitalizes on novel drug development to give ovarian cancer patients access to potentially beneficial treatments at a time when they need them most – now!”

Ovarian cancer is less common than breast cancer, although it is more deadly. There are nearly 300,000 new cases diagnosed each year worldwide making ovarian cancer the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. While there are numerous randomized control trials in ovarian cancer, there are still significant unmet clinical needs in this field. Patients with ovarian cancer have not benefited from new therapeutics the same way other cancer patients have for a number of reasons including a lack of innovative clinical research approaches that can rapidly adapt and evaluate new therapies as they become available. Additionally, there are challenges to recruiting enough patients to participate in trials given that ovarian cancer is a relatively uncommon disease. While the traditional randomized control trial remains the gold standard, it can often be inefficient and very expensive and may not be equipped to accommodate the complexities of the diverse ovarian cancer subtypes.

To address these hurdles, Professor Andrew W. Lo from the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) organized a series of meetings to bring together a committed group of scientists, clinicians, patient advocates, investors, philanthropists, and industry representatives to discuss opportunities in therapeutics and diagnostics and improved financial models for ovarian cancer focusing on innovations in clinical research. With a generous $1 million donation, GCAR, a non-profit organization with extensive experience in developing and executing master protocol and platform trials, has taken the reins to develop Ovarian CanceRx as an efficient, cost-effective and advanced model for drug development and improved patient outcomes.

“ Given the challenges of the traditional trials, platform trials, provide a unique opportunity to accelerate advancements in ovarian cancer research,” shared Meredith Buxton, CEO, GCAR. “ Ovarian CanceRx will help to identify science-driven treatment options for women with advanced ovarian cancer or recurrent platinum-resistant disease. GCAR is excited to provide seed funding, support the work of foremost experts in ovarian cancer clinical care and research, and sponsor this important effort. Ovarian CanceRx represents innovation, efficiency and a patient-centric approach to clinical research.”

A key stakeholder in the effort is Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the world’s largest ovarian cancer charity. OCRA provides funding for research, advocates on Capitol Hill, and supports patients and their families. OCRA has served as an essential partner, providing the voice of the patient, since Ovarian CanceRx efforts initiated.

“ We are delighted to partner with GCAR, the gynecologic oncology clinical and research community, and patients on this important effort to identify better treatment options for those with ovarian cancer,” stated Audra Moran, President and CEO, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. “ Collaborating on Ovarian CanceRx fits squarely into one of the cornerstones of our mission to support the most promising scientific research, seek out better treatments, and hasten desperately needed breakthroughs.”

The Clearity Foundation, a non-profit science-based advocacy organization for women and families impacted by ovarian cancer, recently joined Ovarian CanceRx to provide clinical trial resources and patient education as well as treatment decision and psychosocial support.

“ We believe that all women deserve the best possible therapies for their unique disease as well as personalized emotional support for their particular life challenges,” said Hillary Theakston, Executive Director Clearity. “ Through GCAR’s Ovarian CanceRx partnership we are gratified to support an innovative clinical trial design that will improve treatment for women with ovarian cancer.”

The Ovarian CanceRx leadership includes:

Beth Y. Karlan, MD Director, Cancer Population Genetics UCLA, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Professor and Vice Chair, Department of OB/GYN, David Geffen School of Medicine Chair, Steering Committee Ursula A. Matulonis, MD Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Chair, Arm Selection Committee Lynda D. Roman, MD Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Division Chief, Gynecologic Oncology Keck School of Medicine of USC Chair, Clinical Leadership Anil K. Sood, MD Professor and Vice-Chair for Translational Research in the Departments of Gynecologic Oncology and Cancer Biology The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Chair, Translational Leadership Andrew W. Lo, PhD Charles E. and Susan T. Harris Professor, Finance Director, Laboratory for Financial Engineering MIT Sloan School of Management Chair, Financial Innovation and Strategy Robert Coleman, MD Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology Network Texas Oncology Co-Chair, Arm Selection Committee Ashik Mohan, MS Getinge MedTech Co-Chair, Financial Innovation and Strategy Kathleen Moore, MD, MS Professor of Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Co-Chair, Arm Selection Committee David M. O’Malley, MD Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Director, Division of Gynecologic Oncology Director, Clinical Research The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James Co-Chair, Clinical Leadership Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD Director, Comprehensive Cancer Center Biological Sciences Division Dean for Oncology University of Chicago Medicine Co-Chair, Translational Leadership

To learn more about Ovarian CanceRx and find out how you can take action, visit www.GCAResearch.org

About Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR)

The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization uniting physicians, clinical researchers, advocacy and philanthropic organizations, biopharma, health authorities, and other key stakeholders in healthcare to expedite the discovery and development of treatments for patients with rare and deadly diseases by serving as Sponsor of innovative and complex trials including master protocols and platform trials.

To learn more about GCAR, visit our website at: www.gcaresearch.org and join us by following: @GCAResearch and www.facebook.com/GCAResearch

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest global organization dedicated to fighting ovarian cancer, having invested more than $110 million in research. OCRA advances research to prevent, treat and defeat ovarian cancer. In addition, OCRA supports patients and their families before, during and beyond diagnosis, and works with all levels of government to ensure ovarian cancer is a priority.

About Clearity Foundation

Clearity seeks to revolutionize ovarian cancer support. All of Clearity’s services are provided free of charge to allow patients access to the most advanced support, personalized for them, regardless of their ability to pay. Clearity’s Steps Through OC program offers women and families living with ovarian cancer individualized one-on-one support from experienced, knowledgeable, professional counselors.