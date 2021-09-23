Hot Diamonds Announces Jewellery Collaboration With Jacqueline Jossa

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--British jewellery brand Hot Diamonds is delighted to announce it is launching a collaboration with Jacqueline Jossa.

Launching on 23 September, the 75-piece Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa collection was inspired by a mutual desire to create a high-quality, demi-fine jewellery collection with a look perfect for layering neckwear, wristwear and stacking rings and earrings.

The contemporary gold jewellery, which offers playful layering options, features necklaces, chokers, bracelets, rings, earrings and ear cuffs and is designed to be mixed and matched together for a versatile look. Whilst every Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa design is beautiful when worn individually, the mantra is ‘more is more’ and the collection becomes truly mesmerising when the layering starts.

The collection has three main stories: ‘Soul’ is a suite of gentle curves and organic forms; ‘Hope’ is slightly more angular, contemporary and optimistic in nature; and finally, ‘Embrace’ is a suite of chains and links to bring everything together.

Hot Diamonds is renowned for one simple, yet compelling, motif; there is at least one real diamond hand-set into each of its design. The Jac Jossa range is no different, with the precious gem set into every piece, with the exception of the chains. The demi-fine precious metals that have been hand-crafted for the range use 925 sterling silver with 18ct gold plate. A small selection of heavier chains are brass or bronze plated with 18ct Gold in order to retain an accessible price point for consumers. While mainly made of demi-fine precious metals, selected pieces feature Mother of Pearl and Malachite.

Jacqueline Jossa is an English actress and businesswoman, who rose to prominence for portraying Lauren Branning in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. She starred in the 19th series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and was crowned Queen of the Jungle. In recent years she has built up a successful business, forging collaborations with online fashion retailer In The Style and cosmetics company BPerfect which saw her generate their fastest sales of all time on day of release.

Hot Diamonds products are sold in more than 500 stores nationwide as well as online. The Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa line will be sold exclusively at www.hotdiamonds.co.uk, with prices ranging from £25 to £190.

Jacqueline Jossa: “I’ve always adored how you can express yourself through fashion and, as my own style has evolved, I love putting on jewellery as the finishing touches to a look and feeling fully dressed and put together. The pieces in the collection can be worn standalone, but you can also layer each piece, so you can be rocking one item or eight and it works. I’ve worked hard with Hot Diamonds to create a contemporary yet timeless collection of high-quality jewellery that still has an affordable price point. I want every person that wears a Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa piece to be able to feel fantastic.”

Adryan Cresswell, Head of Commerce, Hot Diamonds: “We set about designing a collection with beauty and quality at its core and we are thrilled with the results. Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa is a versatile collection to build and cherish over many years. We hope everyone who chooses Hot Diamonds x Jac Jossa loves it as much as we do!”