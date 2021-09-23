Digital Architects Zurich Partners with Moogsoft to Limit Developer Interruptions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and observability leader, today announced its work with Digital Architects Zurich, part of Swiss Digital Network, specializing in implementing transformation projects for cloud-native and AI-driven continuous delivery and IT operations management. Together the companies will work to limit friction in developer workflows.

“Ops” in the DevOps and SRE world is becoming increasingly complex as each new DevOps team creates an additional silo. When bad code is released, DevOps teams consuming the API waste time investigating the causality and interruptions become overwhelming. Digital Architects Zurich uses its extensive experience to accelerate agile transformation for its customers. Incorporating Moogsoft tools enables the organization to increase its customers' modularization and release frequency without additional “Ops” costs and interruptions.

“DevOps practitioners face daunting amounts of friction during the software development process, but these teams are still expected to move at record-breaking speeds,” said Mike Silvey, executive vice president at Moogsoft. “Through this new industry partnership, the Moogsoft platform will eliminate the need to change monitoring and notification or engagement tools, and these tools will be deployed for DevOps teams by DevOps teams, along with SREs. In return, customers will experience the operational efficiency they need through automated workflows with an API-first infrastructure as code approach to delivery.”

Moogsoft’s observability platform helps DevOps and SRE teams improve the customer experience through its capabilities that organize and correlate large volumes of data, detect anomalies and reduce alert noise.

“Digital Architects Zurich is excited to partner with Moogsoft on our mission to create the digital highway for software delivery and operations,” said Tobias Sager, Managing Consultant at Digital Architects Zurich. “Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Moogsoft for AI-driven observability, we are able to increase the velocity of build pipelines while ensuring continuous verification in production.”

To learn more about Moogsoft please visit, https://www.moogsoft.com/

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is the Observability with AIOps leader that delivers the most advanced platform for software engineers, developers and operators to instantly see all incidents and potential issues, know what’s wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 200 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Digital Architects Zurich

Digital Architects Zurich specialises in implementing transformation projects for cloud-native and AI-driven continuous delivery and IT Operations Management. We have a strong background in AIOps, Observability and a thorough understanding of the challenges of governance for a modern IT. We use our own “Effective SRE” methodology to allow companies to efficiently adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) as a new discipline. We help customers build and run the “Digital Highway” for continuous software delivery by applying best-practice solution patterns to build processes and deployment pipelines, introducing velocity through automation and intelligent data analysis.

We are part of the Swiss Digital Network, the first independent and open consulting network composed of agile and specialized consulting cells which cooperate with innovative technology providers to enable digital & cloud transformation.