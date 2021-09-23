MOD Mission Critical Enhances Partnership with Digital Realty

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global infrastructure platform as a service company, today announces that its first-of-its-kind PaaSPort™ suite of services, designed specifically to enable multi-facility, multi-cloud (hybrid), and multi-network solution deployments, is now fully accessible through Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL®. MOD’s open interconnection platform, and full-service capabilities will soon be available at all sites with immediate availability at five Digital Realty facilities including: Amsterdam (AMS18), Madrid (MAD1), Marseille (MRS1), Phoenix (PHX10), and Seattle (SEA10).

With MOD’s PaaSPort, Digital Realty customers connected to PlatformDIGITAL® can order on-demand, pay-as-you-grow digital infrastructure solutions in four flavors offered with extended access to MOD’s vast and growing global ecosystem:

Bare metal servers - dynamically programmable physical infrastructure on-demand: highly secure, fully connected, open-architecture hardware and colocation for enhanced control of cloud-based solutions. Deployments from core to edge available globally. Global network services - Carrier-neutrality ensures customers get the capacity, performance, and solutions they need where they need them, when they need them. Available in local, regional, national and international markets across six continents. Managed colocation – MOD’s global footprint and provider neutrality provides a foundation to identify the right solution in the right location to support enterprises’ digital infrastructure needs. Fully scalable solutions include bare metal deployments to managed servers, connectivity, cloud access and more. Managed services - MOD Mission Critical offers Managed Hardware Services, which provide a turnkey managed solution for the provisioning, configuration, change management and monitoring of critical enterprise infrastructure.

PaaSport is a solution inspired by the cloud-era that offers clients the ability to select the services they need, on-demand, to design any part of or complete capabilities to enable core, edge, hybrid, and dedicated cloud connectivity dynamically and cost-effectively throughout the world. Fully integrated into PlatformDIGITAL®, customers can leverage PaaSport for on-demand services within Digital Realty’s facilities in service increments typically not available directly to the market. Bare metal solutions are offered from 1 Rack Unit (RU) or more, with minimum bandwidth requirements starting at 1 Gbps speeds.

“By providing our customers access to MOD’s PaaSport solution on PlatformDIGITAL®, we are enabling new value-added services that provide the greatest amount of flexibility to enterprises seeking secondary locations, disaster recovery solutions, back-up and storage capabilities with service levels that address enterprise-class requirements,” commented Scott Mills, VP of Solution Engineering for Digital Realty. “With MOD, we share a common approach to open interconnection and a common vision for enabling connected data communities. PaaSPort combined with PlatformDIGITAL® empowers our customers to scale digital business globally.”

MOD’s PaaSPort™ suite of solutions leverages the company’s global partnerships with leading network and data center operators, including Digital Realty, to span over over 1660 network and cloud providers, in more than 100 facilities across over 80 data centers on six continents.

“By carefully cultivating a global ecosystem capable of supporting both large and small company deployments, MOD’s PaaSPort™ offers companies the reach, flexibility, and services they need, as they need them in a globally distributed manner,” adds Michael Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical. “Our holistic approach to digital infrastructure management in flexible increments provides BareMetal capabilities; on-demand global network options - including public and private capabilities; managed colocation; and managed services - end to end. We look forward to working with Digital Realty’s customers to empower their digital infrastructure in the most scalable, efficient and cost-effective way.”

Leveraging over 25 years of global network and data center experience, MOD Mission Critical’s PaaSPort™ solution combines the company’s global partnerships within an easy-to-use platform to enable the design, ordering, provisioning and management of solutions. The platform’s easy to use interface, enables enterprises to shop and buy nearly any type of digital infrastructure solution with ease and guaranteed SLAs to deliver the performance and reliability companies require.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is an international platform as a service company delivering a full-suite of flexible, as-you-need-it solutions offered through the MOD PaaSPort™ suite of services: Bare Metal Servers, Global Network; Managed Colocation and Managed Services. Designed for transparency, flexibility and ease of service with industry-leading SLA’s, PaaSPort™ is a platform that aggregates global capabilities into a single user-interface for design, quote, order and management. Enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses with growing and varied requirements can order a single rack-unit to complete global digital infrastructure deployments from 100’s locations across six continents.