RELX International and SAF Trading Agencies Announce KSA Distribution Partnership

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RELX International, one of the Middle East’s newest brands to enter the KSA market selling e-cigarette devices and e-liquid nicotine products, today announced a partnership with SAF Trading Agencies for the exclusive distribution of RELX products throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2019, RELX International products are designed at a cutting-edge research and development center with extremely stringent inspection and rigorous quality control processes. It truly understands the needs of its adults' consumers and the products are designed to provide them with exceptional alternatives of the highest quality and the most satisfying user experience possible.

Fouad Barakat, General manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait & Algeria comments:

“This is an incredibly important partnership for RELX International, and we’re thrilled to be working with SAF Trading Agencies who will leverage their extensive KSA distribution network to make the brand widely available nationwide for our adult consumers. Our aim is to drive awareness and sales, as well as our corporate messaging to our target audience, adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking, across the region.”

“The MENA region is one of our category’s fastest growing markets, growing at a rate just short of 10% until 2024. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s largest and most prosperous markets, hence we are delighted to be partnering with SAF Trading Agencies, which will inevitably enable us to thrive within the region.”

Since its establishment in the late 1980s, SAF Trading Agencies has grown into an extensive group of companies covering a completely diversified range of activities and markets including, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer products (FMCG), tobacco and e-cigarette and food production and packaging.

SAF Trading Agencies was initially set up as a marketing, sales and distribution company, whose overall philosophy put simply was ‘to put the right products on shelves in the best possible light, and with the best marketing support, so that consumers would buy them’. This basic philosophy remains the same and has been the foundation of the group’s success in the FMCG sector.

