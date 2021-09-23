Galderma Announces Exclusive Agreement With Sofregen to Develop the Next Generation of Biostimulator Fillers Using Silk-Based Technology

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma, the world’s largest independent dermatology company, and Sofregen Medical, Inc., a medical device company pioneering the use of silk protein for tissue building and regeneration, announced today they have signed a co-development and option-to-acquire agreement.

This collaboration will further expand Galderma’s capabilities built on decades of science-based aesthetics innovation and a unique heritage in biostimulator and hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers. The novel platform harnesses the unique power of silk protein to enable immediate volume restoration and provide structure that facilitates new tissue generation.

“At Galderma, we’re committed to advancing dermatology through constant innovation and joining forces with other industry pioneers. Combining Galderma’s capabilities and scale with Sofregen’s novel silk platform represents a watershed moment for the aesthetics market through the development of a new category of biostimulator fillers designed to make an impact for healthcare professionals and their patients.”

BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT GALDERMA

Sofregen’s pioneering silk technology combines silk protein with an HA carrier. Naturally derived, silk has been shown to have unique properties for tissue support and regeneration, making it particularly well suited for facial aesthetic procedures.

“Galderma is a world leader in dermatology, with decades of experience in delivering cutting edge innovation in facial aesthetics and we are thrilled to have them as a partner. This agreement highlights Sofregen’s dedication to advancing the science of silk and will accelerate our ability to develop the next generation of biostimulator fillers with a recognized leader in this space.” JONATHAN T. HARTMANN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SOFREGEN

Under the agreement, the companies will perform specified co-development activities related to a portfolio of novel silk-based biostimulator fillers, demonstrating Galderma’s commitment to deliver science-based innovation to the market. Galderma will also have an exclusive option to acquire Sofregen’s Silk Voice® as well as assets associated with its aesthetics business. This would grant Galderma all rights to the products being co-developed by the parties, as well as ownership of Sofregen’s silk technology platform in the aesthetic and dermatological field.

Galderma and Sofregen plan to launch the development programs for all products imminently, with both companies looking to get the collaboration underway and bring the products to market as quickly as possible.

About Sofregen’s Silk technology platform

Sofregen’s silk-based biostimulator filler consists of purified silk protein sponge particles mixed in cross-linked HA. The silk particles act as a scaffold and facilitate cellular infiltration; over time, the silk will be enzymatically degraded, replaced by newly generated tissue. Preclinical studies show that when a suspension of these particles is injected through a small gauge needle, it acts to facilitate durable cellular ingrowth and collagen production, while slowly bioresorbing over time. For more information: www.sofregen.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we’re in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

About Sofregen Medical

Sofregen is a pioneer in soft tissue engineering with an advanced platform based on silk protein, also known as fibroin, which has been shown to have unique properties for tissue support and regeneration. Sofregen’s Silk platform is carefully engineered to match the biomechanics of soft tissue for immediate bulking and long-term tissue replacement.