MRP Capital Group Sells Georgia Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center for $5.87 Million

MRP Capital Group announces the sale of Albany Crossroads in Albany, Georgia.

MRP acquired Albany Crossroads in December of 2018. This 43,700 square-foot shopping center consists of two buildings and is located right next to a high-performing Walmart Supercenter. It is leased to national credit tenants such as, Dollar Tree, Cato, Hibbett Sports, and GameStop.

Albany Crossroads sold for a total of $5.87 million. The sale of this property marks the first disposition out of MRP Port III, LLC leaving two properties remaining. With 63 shopping centers in our portfolio, MRP Capital Group is the largest owner of Walmart Shadow Centers in Small-Town America.

MRP Capital Group is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP Capital Group’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1.7 million square feet of retail space across 24 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.