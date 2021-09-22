APOLLO Partners With Liberty Mutual to Offer Buy-online Insurance for Retail Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Liberty Mutual Insurance, a Fortune 100 company that is the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium, to add retail store insurance to APOLLO’s rapidly growing catalogue of digital insurance products.

This new offering includes a variety of coverages geared towards retail clients, including Commercial General Liability, Property, Equipment Breakdown, Crime, and more. As with every APOLLO product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper free.

Canadian insurance brokers are able to access all of the products on the APOLLO broker portal by registering for free. Brokerages partnered with APOLLO are also able to white label this and other products to sell directly from their brokerage website in an eCommerce environment.

“This is a great product that brokers can offer to their clients online quickly and efficiently,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “APOLLO’s rich functionality allows brokers to follow up on quotes and ensure they’re offering the expertise, advice, and counsel their customers need to make an informed buying decision. We are very excited to be partnering with Liberty Mutual Insurance to provide our brokers a comprehensive digital insurance offering for their retail store clients.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

Some of the coverage features for this retail product include:

35 eligible retail operations

Up to five locations and $5 million in revenue

Online sales

Monthly and annual payments

Up to 30% revenue from delivery, installation or repair

Sales outside of Canada up to 30%

Flexibility - pick and choose coverages that are tailored to specific needs

Liberty Mutual Insurance is one of a select group of approved insurance carriers that support products on the APOLLO Exchange platform. In early 2021, it was announced that Liberty Mutual was a participant in APOLLO’s $13.5 million Series A fundraise.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Liberty Mutual Canada

Liberty Mutual Canada is the Canadian arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. We offer a broad suite of commercial insurance products and solutions to mid-size and large Canadian companies with Canadian, North American and/or multinational risks.

Our comprehensive solutions are delivered by underwriters and risk engineers who are experts in deconstructing risk and customizing insurance-based solutions to fit customers’ needs.

Our claims specialists respond with speed, professionalism, and compassion.

No matter how complex, straightforward or niche your needs are, we bring thoughtful insurance solutions and exceptional customer service to each and every risk.

For more information, visit: https://www.libertymutualcanada.com/

Availability of the APOLLO Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the APOLLO Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.