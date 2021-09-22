Northstar Capital Invests in Drake Waterfowl Systems

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Drake Waterfowl Systems (“Drake”), a portfolio company of Weinberg Capital Group (“WCG”).

Drake is a provider of branded apparel and accessories for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Founded in 2002, Drake was one of the first providers of a complete waterfowl hunting solution and has since become one of the most prominent waterfowl brands in the industry. Additionally, Drake offers products for deer hunting (non-typical), turkey hunting (‘Ol Tom), fishing (DPF), and casual wear. For more information on Drake, please visit www.drakewaterfowl.com.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help WCG finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. Drake is the sixteenth platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SBIC L.P.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 150 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a family office based in Cleveland, Ohio. The firm seeks to invest in middle-market companies throughout North America, focusing on manufacturing, business services, medical and healthcare, aviation services, consumer products, and value-added distribution industries. The firm also seeks to invest in real estate properties including retail, multi-family, office and industrial. For more information, please visit www.weinbergcap.com.