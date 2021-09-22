BBX Capital, Inc. Appoints Marcia Barry-Smith to its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Marcia Barry-Smith to the Board of Directors.

Marcia Barry-Smith is a renowned and highly respected professional within the South Florida community. Ms. Barry-Smith is President and CEO of MBS Consulting Services, a role she assumed in 2012. Prior to her current role, she served in the banking industry for over 30 years, in which she served as a Senior Vice President and CRA Officer at BankAtlantic and a Senior Vice President of Citizens Federal Bank. During her tenure at BankAtlantic, she also served as Executive Director of the BankAtlantic Foundation from 2009-2012.

During her time at MBS Consulting Services, Ms. Barry-Smith has served as the Director of Community Relations and Outreach and Director of Government Relations, Policy, and Advocacy at Habitat for Humanity of Broward County and has also been engaged by the United Way of Broward as its Executive Housing Strategist. Ms. Barry-Smith has also served on various boards and councils, including Neighbors for Neighbors, Women in Distress, the Broward County Housing Council (serving as its Chair), and the City of Lauderhill Affordable Housing Committee, and has been the recipient of various awards, including the Susan B. Anthony Community Activist of the year award, Lifetime Achievement Award – NPO 2019, and most recently the Jamaican Trailblazer 2021 award. Ms. Barry-Smith was educated at the University of Toronto – Trinity College.

“We are pleased to have Marcia join the BBX Capital Board of Directors. We believe her professional experience in the banking industry and her engagements as a consultant with non-profit organizations throughout South Florida, both specifically focused on service to the underserved in our South Florida community, will be of great value as she joins our Board. We welcome Marcia’s leadership and experience,” commented Jarett S. Levan, Chief Executive Officer and President of BBX Capital, Inc.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, which includes IT’SUGAR, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.