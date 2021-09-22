DKT International Implements Traditional and New Forms of Marketing in Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia to Expand Access to Contraceptives

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of World Contraception Day on September 26th, one of the largest providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, DKT International, highlights a selection of successful marketing efforts helping people around the world access safe, quality contraception. DKT leverages traditional mediums like TV and radio, new media like social networking services, in-person cultural events, product installations and more to drive awareness and education for contraception use and responsible sexual health practices.

“Our multi-faceted marketing strategies and the implementation of evidence-based behavior change campaigns has generated new interest in contraception leading to new users,” says Christopher Purdy, President and CEO of DKT International. “Often underestimated, contraception is a vital component of an individual’s future – which is why throughout the pandemic, DKT continues to fulfill its mission to increase the availability and affordability of modern contraception and birth control methods worldwide.”

DKT executes country-specific initiatives to engage young audiences and promote family planning products and services. Examples include:

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , DKT has recently created youth-oriented TV, digital shows and radio programming. The content targets youth’s conversations, questions and topics around sexuality. An example is Batela Lobi Na Yo (‘Protect Your Future’), a weekly TV and radio show that aims to inform young people about their contraceptive options. DKT also reaches young audiences on social networks like Facebook and WhatsApp to educate those posing frequently asked questions online about themes like “better sex” and “how to recognize a sexually transmitted disease” with medically supported information.

In the Philippines , DKT is leveraging the power of social media to engage with young contraceptive users through inspirational, relatable, and trendy posts. TRUST Condoms' current best-performing content on the TRUST Pinay Facebook page are TikToks or short-form video, such as one that offers women answers to common lame excuses guys come up with to not wear condoms during sex.

In Mozambique , DKT launched a mass media campaign for its Intimo brand with the goal of driving more male users, since the responsibility of contraception doesn't only concern women, and demonstrates how family planning, or lack thereof, can impact the quality of life for both people in a relationship. The commercial shows a pregnant man, struggling in ways of going about daily chores while managing his three children. When he finally goes to lie down, exhausted, he wakes up and realizes it was all a dream.

In Brazil , DKT leveraged influencer and stand-up comedian, João Da Nica, to promote Prudence condoms as part of a social media campaign surrounding National Sex Day 2021 (September 6, or '6/9'). The purpose of the campaign was to engage youth in a normalized conversation about fun and safe sex. The marketing strategy also focused on receiving Prudence products by mail and making protection fun at home.

In Uganda , DKT will celebrate World Contraception Day with one week of activities offering special prices at a partner clinic in the Rugaba area, promoting information about contraceptive options in the country, and launching Lydia Fine Oral Contraceptive Pill. DKT is partnering with Community Health Rights Network (COHERINET), a local organization, and World Vasectomy Day that will lead the mobilization efforts to mobilize women to receive information and services. DKT will open the discussion on radio and TV with live interventions informing where to find DKT Sexual Reproductive Health commodities in Uganda, aiming to reach 25,000 women and offer 500 family planning services.

In Tanzania, DKT participated in the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the largest trade show in the country, to promote all DKT condom brands and TRUST products with a fully branded display booth. There, the marketing team took advantage of in-person education about the use of condoms, making appropriate decisions regarding sexual and reproductive health whether male or female, planning the intervals between children (birth spacing), as well as reaching new potential distribution arms.

About DKT International:

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.