Boston Labs and Germfree Launch Mobile Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Manufacturing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical logistics and life science manufacturing leaders Boston Labs and Germfree Laboratories Inc. today announced their partnership to launch a new network of mobile CGT manufacturing facilities. The two companies are combining deep logistics, CGT manufacturing expertise and mobile cleanroom technology to deliver CGT point-of-care contract manufacturing services.

The CGT mobile manufacturing platform will launch in Boston, MA in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will scale to a network of global point-of-care mobile contract manufacturing centers.

Boston Labs is embedded within the Boston/Cambridge life science community which is home to more than 1000 biotech companies. 18 of the top 20 biopharmas have a major presence in the area, including Biogen, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda and other leading companies such as Moderna, Crispr Therapeutics, bluebird bio and Avrobio.

Jon Mason, CEO of Boston Labs said: “As the cell and gene therapy industry continues to grow, easier on-site access to cleanroom manufacturing facilities will likely be highly valued. Our pivotal partnership with Germfree Laboratories, Inc. enables Boston Labs to readily deploy mobile manufacturing platforms to any clinical site globally where CGT trials are enrolling, eliminating logistical risks associated with transporting patient material under a critical timeline. This is the Future of Point-of-Care Cell and Gene Therapy Delivery.”

Kevin Kyle, CEO of Germfree added: “This groundbreaking collaboration with Boston Labs should deliver much needed process space and opportunities to showcase how next-generation cleanrooms and manufacturing facilities can accelerate the processes needed for the future.”

This partnership, designed to reduce client CGT manufacturing costs and complexities, delivers secure access to mobile GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities wherever they are needed.

About Boston Labs: Founded in 2003, Boston Labs is a leading clinical logistics company, working with clients to streamline the complexities of biotech and pharmaceutical logistics and manufacturing. www.BostonLabs.com

About Germfree: Germfree Laboratories Inc. creates environments that serve life science innovation and advance global health. They design and manufacture flexible cGMP-compliant cleanroom buildings and high containment facilities which are process or containment ready upon deployment. www.germfree.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “potentially”, “plans”, “designed to”, “may”, “creates”, “should”, “likely” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.