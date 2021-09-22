ECS Awarded NIWC Legacy Data Consolidation Solution Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Legacy Data Consolidation Solution (LDCS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). This program was awarded via the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to support its work for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Program Executive Office (PEO) Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS), Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions (EIDS) Program Management Office (PMO).

As the prime awardee, ECS will work with NIWC Atlantic and the DHA to digitally transform data from multiple legacy electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems into a consolidated solution supporting critical use cases including clinical, release of information, analytical and decision-making use cases. A longtime NIWC Atlantic and DHA service provider, ECS will leverage Agile software development and a deep understanding of the agency’s strategic and tactical challenges to develop and integrate the LDCS solution into existing DHA infrastructure. The company will work with NIWC Atlantic to migrate critical healthcare data from legacy EHR systems to the LDCS solution, creating a unified longitudinal record of care for each patient. This will enable DHA to decommission these legacy systems and achieve significant annual cost savings.

“We are thrilled to support the new LDCS system,” said Keith Quigley, ECS senior vice president of enterprise solutions. “From initial development and testing through integration, deployment, training, and sustainment, we will work closely with NIWC Atlantic and DHA personnel to implement this forward-looking solution.”

“ECS has been a proud DHA partner for many years,” said John Heneghan, ECS chief operations officer. “We are honored to pioneer a data solution that provides a single point of access for legacy medical records, while achieving new efficiencies and cost savings for DHA.”

