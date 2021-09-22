Raise Breast Cancer Awareness at Ladies Night Out Events at ImageCare Radiology’s New Locations

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageCare Radiology is hosting Ladies Night Out Events on Sept 29 & Sept 30 from 4pm-8pm to announce the opening of 2 new locations and to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month in style. Attendees at the Woodbridge and Middletown locations will enjoy free activities such as manicures, tarot card readings, etc. as they meet other health professionals and learn about ImageCare’s new 3D Mammography with Profound AI® (Artificial Intelligence) which is the latest technology in breast cancer detection.

ImageCare Radiology invites all doctors and doctor’s office employees to enjoy free food & drink at their new full medical diagnostic imaging facilities in Woodbridge and Middletown. There will be 3 baskets raffled off at each location worth over $200 filled with items including a Massage Envy gift card, Turkish towels, Starbucks gift cards and much more. Please contact out office at info@imagecarecenters.com to get free raffle tickets to enter.

“We are excited to announce ImageCare Radiology's new PINK Breast Centers in Middletown and Woodbridge. We strongly believe in women taking control of their health and giving them the best opportunity to do so,” says Dr. Richard Snellings, Managing Partner at ImageCare Radiology. “All our 3D mammograms are read with ProFound AI® (Artificial Intelligence), a new FDA cleared software, that is a breakthrough in women's health. Ladies Night Out is a great way to build meaningful relationships in the area while introducing our new women's health initiative.“

Woodbridge Location:

Date: Wed. Sept. 29

Time: 4pm-8pm

Address: 77 Queen Road, Iselin NJ

Middletown location:

Date: Thurs. Sept. 30

Time: 4pm-8pm

Address: 1275 Route 35 N, Middletown NJ

For rain date information, visit www.ImageCareCenters.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About ImageCare Radiology

ImageCare Radiology is committed to providing the most advanced medical diagnostic imaging to their patients, so they are comfortable and at ease. With their caring and compassionate staff, and team of skilled radiologists, they offer a wide array of State-of the-Art Radiology services including Open and Closed MRIs, Sedation MRIs, CT scans, Ultrasounds, X-rays, DEXA Bone Density Scans, 3D Mammograms with Artificial Intelligence, Pediatric Radiology and PET/CT scans. ImageCare has centers conveniently located throughout North and Central New Jersey in Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren Counties.

For more information, please visit www.imagecarecenters.com.