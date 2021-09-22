Daimler Trucks North America Integrates Allison Transmission’s Award Winning 3414 Regional Haul Series into Freightliner Cascadia

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) has been integrated into Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab models, paired with a DD13 Gen 5 engine rated up to 410 horsepower (HP) and 1,450 pound-foot (lb-ft) of torque. Freightliner trucks equipped with Allison’s latest RHS transmission are available to quote beginning this month for production as early as January 2022.

“Allison’s latest innovation in regional haul trucking provides our Freightliner customers with an optimized solution that maximizes payload, performance, fuel efficiency and driver comfort,” said Mary Aufdemberg, General Manager of Product Strategy and Market Development, Daimler Trucks North America. “This addition to our powertrain offerings, together with our industry-leading platform, creates a winning combination for weight-conscious segments where acceleration and maneuverability are also critical.”

The Allison 3414 RHS is an uprated variant of Allison’s proven 3000 SeriesTM fully automatic transmission and was recognized as a Top 20 Product Winner by Heavy Duty Trucking in 2020. It offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ and provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to automated manual transmissions (AMTs). Increased horsepower and a lighter build translates into more stops, more loads and more productivity, especially in frequent start-stop duty cycles. Additionally, the 3414 RHS is the lightest transmission in the segment at up to 11% lighter than the closest competitor.

“The 3414 RHS was built on years of reliable performance and customer-inspired innovation,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We are proud to partner with Daimler Trucks North America to bring a light, durable and productive transmission to the Freightliner Cascadia, while delivering a differentiated product our mutual customers demand.”

The 3414 RHS is a drop-in solution for any chassis with a current Allison 3000 Series option – with the same form, fit, and connections. The 3414 RHS includes Allison’s industry-leading warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. With no clutches to replace, fleets will be free of unplanned downtime due to expensive clutch replacements.

The first Freightliner Cascadias equipped with the 3414 RHS will roll off the manufacturing line in January 2022. For more information on Allison’s 3414 RHS, please visit allisontransmission.com/3414.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.