Adaptive Surface Technologies Expands Reach in Europe with New Distribution Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc. (AST), a world leader in repellent surfaces, today announced it has entered into a new distribution partnership with Green Sailor by Par-Ky Italia srl to offer its SLIPS® Dolphin™ marine paint to new customers in Europe.

SLIPS Dolphin is a distinctive biocide-free marine bottom paint developed for recreational and commercial boats of all sizes and solves persistent biofouling issues that can lead to boat drag and high fuel costs. When submerged in water, SLIPS Dolphin creates an ultra-smooth, slippery surface that fouling organisms such as barnacles and mussels have difficulty attaching to. Unlike many existing products on the market today, such as traditional copper paint, SLIPS Dolphin does not contain any biocides that deplete over time, ensuring that it is environmentally friendly and offers more longevity for users.

Green Sailor, a division of Par-Ky Italia srl, is dedicated to the defense of the marine environment and will supply SLIPS Dolphin to new recreational boating customers across Europe.

“Green Sailor is committed to supporting a more environmentally-friendly community on the water through the products they sell, making SLIPS Dolphin a natural fit,” said David Ward, CEO of AST. “We are excited to partner with them to significantly expand our global reach and increase availability of our ocean-friendly, high performance anti-fouling product.”

To ensure that SLIPS Dolphin performs in all types of waters and environments, the AST team field tested the product over a number of years in multiple locations around the globe, including in the tropical waters of Singapore and Florida. From this extensive testing, customers who use SLIPS Dolphin can expect an 8% increase in fuel savings over traditional anti-fouling solutions.

“Our primary mission is to protect the marine environment, which influences every product that we choose to sell to our community,” said Paolo Nosenzo, CEO of Par-Ky Italia srl. “SLIPS Dolphin is a strong addition to our product lineup and we are excited about the opportunity to educate more boaters about the environmental and financial benefits of this paint, so we can protect our boats and oceans at the same time.”

For more information on AST’s full suite of products, including SLIPS Dolphin please visit https://adaptivesurface.tech/.

About Adaptive Surface Technologies

A world leader in repellent surfaces, Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc. is a Cambridge, MA-based industrial technology company that produces additives and coatings used for a wide range of industrial, marine, and packaging applications. Our surface-active polymers and SLIPS® coating systems create novel surfaces that repel fluids, contaminants, ice, and biological fouling agents. For more information, visit https://adaptivesurface.tech.

About Green Sailor

Green Sailor is a division of Par-Ky Italia srl, dedicated to the defense of the marine environment. For more information on the company or to purchase SLIPS Dolphin in Europe, please visit https://greensailor.it/.