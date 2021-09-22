The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) to Deploy Biolog-id Smart Storage RFID Kits Nationwide

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) – the specialist provider of transfusion medicine in Scotland – will implement the biolog-id blood inventory devices to optimize the management of its blood products across the country. Through this deployment, biolog-id’s cutting-edge technology will streamline the complex inventory and distribution processes of the red blood cells to distant sites, enhancing the visibility and management of those lifesaving products between the Scottish blood centre and each remote blood bank.

Designed for healthcare professionals specialized in the transfusion field, the Biolog Transfusion Solution combines RFID enabled devices powered by a proprietary IT engine and electronic labels. Biolog-id’s contactless devices are integrated into SNBTS’ IT transfusion management solution (MAK-SYSTEM – e-TRACELINE), offering real-time visibility of each component at each step of the supply chain. The corner-stone devices of this solution are the RFID Smart Storage kits (SST-R) retrofitting the existing blood bank cabinets, enabling transfusion personnel to manage more precisely red blood cells units locally and at distance, and particularly to provide accurately the positioning of the blood bags within the cabinets.

“ We are very honoured that, through our partnership with MAK-SYTEM, our technology has been positively evaluated by SNBTS to respond to the nation's Hospital Blood Bank sustainability project”, states Philippe Jacquet, Executive Director of Sales EMEA/LATAM at biolog-id. “ These implementations demonstrate the value of our Transfusion Solution that, despite distance challenges, ensures a full traceability and security to SNBTS in their crucial mission.

“ We were looking for a long time for a technology that would improve service provision within the national blood service and blood banks, whatever the distances”, said Sarah McCubbin, Operational Lead at SNBTS. “ By implementing the biolog-id solution not only saves time for the medical staff, but it also ensures full optimization of the blood components’ lifecycle”.

Serving a total of 27 hospitals over Scotland, the SNBTS plays an active and crucial role in the delivery of effective healthcare to patients. This long-term project is already up and running with two sites using biolog-id SST-R kits (Dr Grays’ District General Hospital Elgin, Western Isles). Another deployment is expected to start in the coming weeks at Stracathro Community Hospital with plans to implement further kits on four of the five SNBTS within the next year.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id’s patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and Xerys Invest. Xerys Invest is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS):

SNBTS is the specialist provider of transfusion medicine in Scotland, supplying high quality blood, tissues, cells and services. It works with communities, hospitals and professionals to ensure that the donor's gift is used wisely and effectively for the benefit of patients.

SNBTS key priority is to ensure that NHS Scotland has enough blood to meet the transfusion needs of patients in Scotland. It is our responsibility to make sure that blood, tissues and cells are available when patients need them.

Company URL: https://www.scotblood.co.uk/