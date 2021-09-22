Cyclica and IMPACT Therapeutics Team Up to Advance Differentiated Anti-cancer Drug Development

TORONTO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyclica, the partner of choice for data-driven drug discovery, and IMPACT Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics with synthetic lethality approach, announce today that they have entered to a collaboration agreement on IMPACT Therapeutics’ differentiated targeted anti-cancer drug development.

IMPACT Therapeutics will apply Cyclica’s Ligand Express platform to selectively understand the targetivity profile of its novel anticancer therapeutics. The insights gained from such a collaboration will further improve and validate IMPACT Therapeutics’ competitive advantage in its clinical candidate.

Dr. Vern De Biasi, Cyclica’s Chief Partnership Officer indicates, “given IMPACT’s oncology focus, combined with Cyclica’s experience target profiling within oncology, the potential of our partnership is very promising. We’re thrilled to be teaming up with a hyper-innovative company in the oncology space with the collective goal of bringing medicines to patients in need.”

Dr. Jun Bao, President and Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Therapeutics shares his enthusiasm for the partnership by adding, “The collaboration makes good start for IMPACT to advance small molecule research integrating AI solutions into traditional processes to make medicine more personalised. We will continue to explore collaboration opportunities to advance the development of our clinical and pre-clinical assets and enhance our capabilities in R&D, to address unmet medical needs and make an impact on cancer treatment.”

About Cyclica

Cyclica is the partner of choice for data-driven drug discovery. We advance molecules that embrace the complexity of disease. Our work spans dozens of collaborations with large pharma and biotech as well as several joint ventures. We are a passionate team of biotech and pharma professionals, biologists, chemists, and computer scientists who live and labour at the intersection of our collective expertise. To learn more about Cyclica and how we partner, please visit www.cyclicarx.com

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. IMPACT Therapeutics has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage response (DDR) global pipeline of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT pipeline products include PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068), and other novel DDR pathway inhibitors. The lead clinical program, PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), is in Phase II/III studies for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer and other indications worldwide, including China. Senaparib’s preliminary clinical data demonstrated superior tolerability and wider therapeutic window compared with other PARPi. Phase I study of Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068) is conducted globally. Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (IMP5471) has received IND approval from NMPA to initiate clinical studies in China.