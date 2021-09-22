Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the addition of four partnerships to its Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which makes long-term commitments to strengthen health systems and improve access to healthcare for all in developing and emerging countries. As part of an annual decision-making process, Takeda employees worldwide voted to add IntraHealth International, Jhpiego, Pathfinder International and the World Food Programme (WFP) as new partners for the Global CSR Program, which now supports 20 programs in 72 countries.

Takeda’s commitments to these new partners in FY2021 include:

JPY 953 million to IntraHealth International to work with 12 private schools in Mali, Senegal and Niger to increase the number of qualified, trained nurses who can serve rural communities facing a critical shortage of health workers in these countries. Over the next five years, the project will help private schools partner with the public sector, achieve the appropriate accreditations, enhance competency-based curricula, create effective learning approaches and graduate students from underserved areas—all as part of the effort to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to healthcare.

to work with 12 private schools in Mali, Senegal and Niger to increase the number of qualified, trained nurses who can serve rural communities facing a critical shortage of health workers in these countries. Over the next five years, the project will help private schools partner with the public sector, achieve the appropriate accreditations, enhance competency-based curricula, create effective learning approaches and graduate students from underserved areas—all as part of the effort to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to healthcare. JPY 890 million to Jhpiego’s iWIN project, to help accelerate progress in preventing maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity by mending the fragmented maternal and child health ecosystem in India via a holistic, woman-centered approach. Over the next five years, the project will catalyze adoption of an Indian-owned model to continuously track and utilize ground-breaking information on the health of pregnant women to create a sustainable, next generation approach to coordinated, patient-centered care before, during and post pregnancy.

iWIN project, to help accelerate progress in preventing maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity by mending the fragmented maternal and child health ecosystem in India via a holistic, woman-centered approach. Over the next five years, the project will catalyze adoption of an Indian-owned model to continuously track and utilize ground-breaking information on the health of pregnant women to create a sustainable, next generation approach to coordinated, patient-centered care before, during and post pregnancy. JPY 1 billion to Pathfinder International to advance women’s and girls’ leadership in responding to the disproportionate impact of climate change and emergencies on women’s health. Operating in South and Southeast Asia over four years, the project will position women and girls as change agents in places where gender inequalities and climate-related crises reduce their quality of health. The project will strengthen access to equitable health services, build community resilience to climate shocks and help women forge their own path to a healthier future.

to advance women’s and girls’ leadership in responding to the disproportionate impact of climate change and emergencies on women’s health. Operating in South and Southeast Asia over four years, the project will position women and girls as change agents in places where gender inequalities and climate-related crises reduce their quality of health. The project will strengthen access to equitable health services, build community resilience to climate shocks and help women forge their own path to a healthier future. JPY 1.3 billion to the World Food Programme’s Project Boreas, over the next five years. The project will enhance the capacity of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Accra, Ghana, to more efficiently receive, store and transport temperature-sensitive health products in 17 countries in West Africa. The project will create a regional Logistics Knowledge Centre where supply chain professionals and national governments can receive training on best-in-class supply chain practices, ensuring that they are better equipped to face and manage health emergencies.

“We at IntraHealth are thrilled to be partnering with Takeda to address the shortage of highly trained nurses in rural communities in Mali, Senegal and Niger. This partnership will revolutionize health worker training at private nursing schools, improve health care in the communities that need it most and attract more brilliant young students to the profession,” said Polly Dunford, president and CEO of IntraHealth International.

“Jhpiego is humbled and excited to have won the confidence of Takeda’s employees to implement the Integrated Women in Health Network (iWIN) project in Madhya Pradesh, India. It is incredibly inspiring to be motivated by a shared belief: that all women deserve access to the high-quality pregnancy care that saves lives. Together, we will build a mother-focused, scalable maternal and newborn health system by raising quality and continuity of care and leveraging predictive analytics and innovative financing,” said Leslie Mancuso, president and CEO of Jhpiego.

“Pathfinder is honored to work with Takeda to advance the leadership of women and girls. This project is a living example of Takeda’s commitment to better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We will elevate women’s leadership in South and Southeast Asia for improved health and climate resilience,” said Lois Quam, president and CEO of Pathfinder International.

“The World Food Programme is honored to have been chosen by Takeda’s employees as part of their Global CSR Program for a project that is so timely and important. The COVID-19 pandemic served as an important reminder of the need for countries to be prepared for, and equipped to respond to, health emergencies. With Takeda’s help, we aim to provide critical support in 17 countries across West Africa – safeguarding vulnerable communities and building capacity for the future,” said Tim Hunter, director of Private Partnerships and Fundraising at WFP.

Since launching in 2016, Takeda’s signature Global CSR Program has committed a total of 16.5 billion yen to 17 international and non-governmental organizations on 20 long-term projects that address more than 23 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Targets in 72 countries. Each project addresses strengthening health systems in unique ways and aligns with countries’ national health needs. These four- to 10-year funding commitments reflect that sustainable impact takes time and there are no quick fixes to the complex and longstanding challenges that health systems face.

“We are proud to partner with IntraHealth International, Jhpiego, Pathfinder International and the World Food Programme to increase the number of qualified health workers, transform supply chains, address the impact of climate change, conflict and emergencies on women’s health, and leverage data and digital to transform maternal and newborn care,” said Takako Ohyabu, Takeda chief global corporate affairs officer. “All our new partnerships address endemic challenges health systems face today while empowering communities to be ready for the future.”

Takeda’s Global CSR Program partnerships have made notable progress since 2016:

Reached more than 5.84 million direct beneficiaries;

Trained more than 32,000 qualified health workers;

Provided more than 570,000+ community members with targeted health education;

Immunized millions of children against preventable diseases such as measles; and

Our partners are on track to reach 18.4 million direct beneficiaries by 2027, providing lifesaving care for vulnerable women and newborns, preventing stunting, strengthening holistic support for refugees, and so much more.

