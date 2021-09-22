Tioga State Bank Partners with ZSuite Technologies to Expand Digital Offerings

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company that powers community financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals, has partnered with Tioga State Bank to offer its customers ZRent and ZDeposit.

Tioga State Bank, a N.Y.-based, independent community bank, needed a digital solution to help the large number of landlords and property managers in its customer base. ZSuite’s easy-to-use products enable the community bank’s account holders to run their businesses more efficiently by streamlining payment collection and management capabilities.

“At Tioga State Bank, we strive to be a leader in offering the technology our customers want,” said Robert Fisher, CEO of Tioga Bank and ICBA Chairman. “Our partnership with ZSuite enables us to embrace innovative, out-of-the-box solutions that solve common pain points and improve our customer relationships.

“For many of our customers, managing rental properties and storage units is a side business, making it especially important that it be fast, secure and effortless. We are thrilled to offer them ZRent and ZDeposit at no charge to help them to do just that.”

ZSuite’s SaaS solutions, including ZRent and ZDeposit, help drive business results by enabling financial institutions to increase low-cost, core deposits, boost overall customer experience and loyalty and reach clients beyond their branch footprint by using online channels. The all-digital products make day-to-day payment and deposit collection easier, faster and more compliant. By automatically integrating state compliance laws into the platform, these products relieve the stress of managing complex regulations, which are especially burdensome in the state of New York.

“Tioga State Bank is dedicated to the communities it serves and by offering ZRent and ZDeposit to improve efficiency in today’s demanding world, the bank is helping customers be more efficient,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “Now more than ever, it’s important for community banks to provide services that are easy to use and deploy while also adhering to state regulations and compliance laws. Throughout this partnership, we look forward to providing Tioga with innovative technology for specific verticals to grow their bank and provide optimal value to its customers.”

Established in 2019, ZSuite Technologies was founded by bringing both bankers and experienced technology executives together to help financial institutions compete in an ever-changing landscape. By strengthening the relationship between financial institutions and underserved consumers, ZSuite builds solutions that satisfy the needs of niche businesses and customers.

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent, ZDeposit and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuite Technologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.