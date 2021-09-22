Elite World Group, Julia Haart and Designer Tommy Hilfiger Partner on a New Virtual Venture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EWG Virtual – the virtual marketing company launched in 2020 by Julia Haart, CEO of Elite World Group – is excited to announce that Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer and HV Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Hilfiger Ventures, LLC, Mr. Hilfiger’s private investment vehicle, are partnering with EWG Virtual as it continues to transform how brands interact with virtual talent and experiences. Mr. Hilfiger brings his extensive knowledge and access in fashion and entertainment to EWG’s groundbreaking work in the Metaverse, including EWG Virtual’s development of hyperrealistic virtual avatars, immersive digital content, CGI/AR/VR experiences, and V-commerce.

Together, Elite World Group and Mr. Hilfiger, through HV Advisors, will expand EWG Virtual and bring V-commerce, virtual content and events, and hyperrealistic avatars to the forefront of the industry. The first-of-its-kind partnership utilizes EWG Virtual’s advanced digital technology, emerging media and Elite World Group’s more than 5,400 top cultural talents to revolutionize the commerce experience for brands and consumers.

With over 60%1 of people saying they feel more engaged with a brand who uses VR and AR and customers spending more money in virtual stores, EWG Virtual will help the world’s leading brands develop strategies to reach new consumers where they are spending their time.

Elite World Group’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-owner, Julia Haart says, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Tommy and his company on this new virtual venture. We are both passionate about creating innovative business models and reinventing the way things are done. By digitizing our models, athletes, musicians, actors and cultural influencers, we are providing our talent with opportunities to extend their personal brands and engage with their fans in new digital formats that will create longevity in their careers. The possibilities of what we can achieve together are endless - this is the future of media.”

“Together with EWG Virtual, I am excited to tap into the future of virtual media and technology to enhance the possibilities for talent, consumers and brands to connect with one another,” said Mr. Hilfiger. “In the past year, virtual experiences have rapidly become a part of our new normal, giving us more ways to interact with each other as well as how we engage with our favorite brands and consume entertainment, pop culture and the celebrity world.”

EWG Virtual Debuts First Avatar

EWG Virtual is excited to announce model and fashion influencer Jasmine Sanders as the first avatar talent the company is unveiling, along with cutting-edge virtual content. Sanders, who is represented by Elite World Group agencies, appears in an immersive fashion film, wearing digitized clothing and walking virtual runways in spectacular 3D environment - showcasing the diverse capabilities of EWG Virtual. Watch the film here.

The Future of Commerce is Here

Based in NYC, with offices in L.A., London, Milan and Paris, EWG Virtual helps global brands and top talent to engage with audiences in exciting and meaningful new ways. Company services include:

For more information visit https://www.ewgmanagement.com/virtual.

About Elite World Group

Elite World Group is the world’s first Talent Media company, representing a powerful roster of personalities across fashion, entertainment and culture. With over 5,000 diverse global talent including actors, artists, athletes, celebrities, creatives, models, musicians and virtual avatars, EWG offers the most culturally connected talent, reaching nearly two billion social media users world-wide. For nearly 50 years, EWG has been a global market leader in the modeling agency industry and has built on this legacy to converge the worlds of modeling and talent representation with media and advertising. The company’s most recognizable agencies include Elite Model World, The Society Management, Women Management, Supreme Management, EWG Management, W360 Management and EWG Virtual.

About Hilfiger Ventures, LLC and HV Advisors, LLC

Hilfiger Ventures, LLC is a private investment vehicle founded by Mr. Tommy Hilfiger and Joe Lamastra, through which it, and its subsidiaries, including Hilfiger Advisors, LLC, seek investments in businesses across a broad range of industries, including, among others, with EWG Virtual in its development of hyperrealistic virtual avatars, immersive digital content, CGI/AR/VR experiences, and V-commerce as described in this release.

