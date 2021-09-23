Ecrio and Edgecore Partner to Offer Carrier Voice and Messaging for Fixed Wireless Access and IoT

CUPERTINO, Calif. & HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecrio, the leading supplier of Mobile Carrier Communications and Messaging client software, and Edgecore Networks, the leading provider of open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced that Ecrio delivers Carrier Voice (4G VoLTE, 5G VoNR and VoWiFi) and Rich Communication Services (RCS) capability integrated on the Edgecore family of OpenWiFi-ready Access Points.

The Ecrio’s FlexIMS™ Software is compliant with the 3GPP and GSMA standards. It offers secured communication and messaging to the mobile Operators across varied radio and core network configurations. It serves a variety of end points such as Gateways (FWA and IoT) and Devices (Smartphones, Wearables, AR/VR glasses and Drones).

Edgecore’s Access Points, with the pre-loaded TIP OpenWiFi Image, offer a highly customizable, open platform featuring Wi-Fi 6 ultra-fast, low-latency technology suited for live audio/video streaming, conferencing, and collaboration. The EAP101 and EAP102 access points include built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ZigBee, enabling value-added IoT applications for Industrial and Home Automation.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Edgecore, a major player for disaggregated network solutions,” said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. “We look forward to delivering our pre-certified, carrier communication and messaging solutions on Edgecore’s OpenWiFi-ready Access Points”.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Ecrio to deliver pre-integrated standards-compliant communication applications on our open access-point platform”, said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. “Working with Ecrio and the OpenWiFi ecosystem, we look forward to enabling innovative FWA and IoT Services serving the Wireless Operators and Internet Service Providers”.

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of 4G and 5G Communications and Messaging client software serving a variety of end points such as Gateways (FWA and IoT) and Devices (Smartphones, Wearables, AR/VR glasses and Drones). Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards compliant solutions including Messaging (RCS), Voice (VoLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi) and Video calling (ViLTE) Solutions. Built on the patented FlexIMSTM Architecture, and shipped in over 100 million devices, Ecrio’s client software can be pre-integrated on devices, distributed as part of an OTT application or deployed in the Cloud. With headquarters in Cupertino, California and presence in Japan, Korea and India, Ecrio’s global support team works closely with customers across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

FlexIMSTM is a trademark of Ecrio Inc.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.