impact.com Fiscal Year H1 2021: $1.5B Valuation, $150M in Funding, BigCommerce Integration, 69% Customer Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform supporting more than one million partnerships for more than 1,800 brands, announced the close of a successful H1 in fiscal year 2022. Most notably, the company closed a $150 million round of funding at a $1.5 billion valuation, in preparation for an IPO. In addition, impact.com exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue, acquired two companies to expand its offerings, expanded its global footprint by opening new offices in Denmark and Sweden, and launched an integration with BigCommerce—one of the world’s largest ecommerce platforms.

“In today’s digital world, consumers are in full control. They determine how and when to engage with brands, leaving businesses to navigate a new, complex environment of discovery and permission,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of impact.com. "It's in this world that partnerships thrive, and impact.com is enabling clients to forge partnerships with the publishers, creators, businesses, and communities that consumers trust and use daily to learn, get information, interact, and make purchase decisions. Our most mature clients see partnerships driving 28% of revenue and growing 50%, proof that developing effective partnerships is now a key strategy for brands looking to more authentically connect with consumers."

With impact.com’s new BigCommerce integration, BigCommerce’s 60,000 merchants around the globe can maximize their partnership potential with the ability to easily and directly launch affiliate and influencer programs without the use of developers. With this partnership, merchants have the ability to recruit partners, negotiate contracts, automate partner payments, track and attribute performance across devices, and communicate updates. This builds on impact.com’s stable of best-in-class tech partnerships, giving all stakeholders in the partnership economy—brands, publishers, and agencies—access to world-class solutions in a single platform.

Earlier in the year, impact.com joined Shopify Plus as a certified app partner for influencer and affiliate marketing. With impact.com’s partnership management platform, Shopify Plus merchants can easily and quickly launch and automate affiliate and influencer programs without developer involvement. Shortly after, impact.com acquired Trackonomics, an SSP for publishers’ partnership programs that provides page-level revenue attribution and ROI, and Affluent, an analytics and automation platform designed to help agencies manage partnership programs for brands.

In June, impact.com launched Partnerships Experience 2021, a first-of-its-kind virtual partnership event dedicated to educating marketers on the best practices and trends in every aspect of the burgeoning partnership ecosystem. More than 40 speakers from leading businesses like Canva, Condé Nast, HSBC, Ivory Ella, and more were involved in this educational four-week event covering best practices and thoughtful analysis of the growing industry. Topics like partnerships with purpose, building successful B2B partnerships, strengthening commerce content partnerships, and how small businesses can grow through utilizing partnerships drove more than 3,000 registrations globally.

Also in H1, impact.com added more than 530 new customers globally, increasing its customer count at the end of H1 by 69% over the same period last year—including Big Red Group, Corkcicle, OnePlus, OPPO, Parachute Home, Puma, Skyscanner, Tempur Sealy, and Zalora. And in recognition of its innovation and best-in-class partnership management technology, impact.com has been acknowledged by several leading industry organizations, including:

Most Innovative Use of Martech (Silver) at B2B Martech Awards

Best Performance Marketing Technology at Performance Marketing Awards (PMAs)

Best Travel, Leisure, and Lifestyle Campaign with TUI at PMAs

Best Influencer Marketing Platform (Bronze) at the Influencer Marketing Awards

impact.com was also just announced as a shortlist contender for nine additional awards at the International Performance Awards (IPMAs) and for Marketing Tech Company of the Year at the B&T Awards in Australia.

The second half of the year promises to be as dynamic as the first, with impact.com introducing The Partnership Economy podcast, featuring Yovanno alongside the company’s co-founder Todd Crawford. In this biweekly series, they will speak with other industry leaders to unpack the future of partnerships as a lever for scale and an opportunity to put the consumer first.

In August, impact.com debuted a free online academy that educates learners about how to drive growth through affiliate marketing and partnerships. As partnerships increasingly support the marketer's customer acquisition strategy, the Partnership Experience Academy (PXA) aims to help inspire people to utilize partnerships to provide maximum value to their businesses. Designed for anyone looking to gain knowledge on the partnerships space, PXA offers beginner courses to in-depth strategic guidance with content created by leading experts in the Partnership Economy. To learn more or enroll, visit https://impact.com/partnerships-experience-academy/.

The company wasted no time in its plans to leverage the new funding to expand globally, opening two new offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, in the past month. The company’s expansion into Denmark is spearheaded by Nicolai Mariegaard and Marcus Ericson will lead impact.com’s Swedish presence.

The company also enhanced its own referral program, where partners can sign up to earn a percentage of revenue every time one of their referrals becomes a paying impact.com customer. Added Yovanno, "impact.com's powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses—brands, agencies, and publishers—to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with consumers. We're eager to watch this growth and momentum continue as we round out the second half of 2021."

To learn more about how impact.com can help aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency—driving growth and creating new value for consumers—visit impact.com.

ABOUT impact.com

The leading global partnership management platform, impact.com has been transforming the way enterprises manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more—since its founding in 2008. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform helps brands, and publishers and agencies build authentic, enduring and rewarding relationships with consumers by providing visibility across the entire consumer journey. impact.com users are able to aggregate, orchestrate and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency – driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics, Levi’s and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.