ECS Awarded Multiple NOAA ProTech Fisheries Task Orders

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded three task orders to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries). Awarded by the NOAA Fisheries Office of Science and Technology and the NOAA Fisheries Communications Office, these task orders span a wide range of services across three domains:

Technical and Consulting Support Services

Economics and Human Dimensions Program Research Support Services

Video Production, Photography, and Digital Media Support

ECS will provide program management support and subject matter expertise to inform NOAA Fisheries resource management. The company will develop a number of decision support tools including bio-economic, cost-benefit, and fisheries economic impact models, as well as communications and outreach materials including videos, podcasts, and other multimedia content.

In this work, ECS will draw on over 20 years supporting NOAA Fisheries, developing new and innovative approaches to increase the efficiency of recreational fisheries data collection and analysis. ECS will also leverage our economic, social science, and communications expertise to develop economic models and web-based data visualization tools, design and implement surveys, and create compelling content to help NOAA Fisheries inform stakeholders and bring their vision to life.

“ECS has been a devoted NOAA partner for 20 years,” said John Heneghan, ECS chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to continue to support their efforts across a broad spectrum of services, domains, and capabilities, from data visualization and analysis to videos and podcasts promoting the NOAA Fisheries mission.”

“NOAA Fisheries serves a vital mission: to protect and sustain our nation’s fisheries—an invaluable resource that provides food, recreation, and jobs to millions of Americans every day,” said Gustavo Rubio, ECS vice president of science and research. “We are proud to contribute to their efforts by evaluating recreational fisheries catch data, analyzing the economic impacts of fisheries, and communicating achievements to stakeholders.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.