ViON Announces Agreement to Sell Cloud Services Business to Peraton

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViON Corporation, a solution provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, today announced it has agreed to sell its Cloud Services business, which includes its as-a-Service portfolio to Peraton, effective immediately. The cloud services business supports over 25 IT as-a-service offerings for Federal and State government customers, which is driven through the ViON MarketPlace.

“ViON has over 40 years’ experience helping customers modernize technology for successful outcomes. Our depth of understanding in processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the public and private sector has allowed us to solve even the most complex IT modernization challenges. ViON and Peraton have always served the same customers with the same ‘mission-first’ focus, which makes this a natural fit, both culturally and from a platform standpoint. We’re confident that we’ve found the right partner in Peraton and that the pairing of ViON’s Cloud Services and Peraton’s strategic support resources will be of great benefit to our customers’ future growth,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON.

At ViON, we pride ourselves on having long-standing customer relationships across the government community. ViON Corporation will continue to serve the federal market, pairing our extensive knowledge of the specific missions, challenges, use cases and deep customer relationships along with best-of-breed technologies to drive innovation. Our portfolio will include storage, compute, networking, high performance computing and artificial intelligence solutions across Federal, State and Local, High Education and Commercial markets.

“Every day we undertake missions of consequence for our government customers, and that requires regularly adding skillsets and solutions,” says Stu Shea, Peraton’s chairman, president, and CEO. “Having ViON’s as a service business join our organization presents a compelling combination that meets the government’s strong demand for storage, computing and network capacity.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a solution provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT solutions, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. www.vion.com

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can’t be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.